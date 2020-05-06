Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global deep learning market is currently witnessing strong growth. Deep learning, or deep structured learning, is a division of machine learning that uses layered algorithmic models for analyzing data. It is a crucial component of data science, which uses statistics and predictive modeling for collecting, analyzing and interpreting large amounts of information.



It also involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to imitate the functioning of the human brain while processing data, forming patterns and making decisions. This technology is commonly used in image recognition tools, natural language processing (NLP) and speech recognition software, self-driving vehicles and language translation services and finds extensive applications across the retail, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, security and manufacturing industries.



The expanding information technology (IT) industry, along with the rising trend of digitalization, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used computing systems, deep learning algorithms can automatically intercept available data points, which enhances the efficiency and accuracy of the decision-making process. Furthermore, deep learning solutions are widely employed for cybersecurity, database management and fraud detection systems. They are also utilized for processing medical images for disease diagnosis and drug discovery and offering virtual patient assistance in the healthcare sector, which is contributing to the widespread adoption of the technology.



Other factors, including its integration with big data analytics and cloud computing, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop improved hardware and software processing solutions for deep learning, are projected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 30% during 2020-2025.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Inc., IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Sensory Inc., Pathmind, Inc., Xilinx, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global deep learning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the product type? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry? What is the breakup of the market based on the architecture? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global deep learning market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Deep Learning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Image Recognition

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Signal Recognition

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Data Mining

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Security

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Manufacturing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Retail

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Agriculture

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Architecture

9.1 RNN

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 CNN

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 DBN

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 DSN

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 GRU

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Google Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 IBM

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Intel

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Micron Technology

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Microsoft Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Nvidia

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Qualcomm

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Samsung Electronics

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Sensory Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Pathmind Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Xilinx

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis



