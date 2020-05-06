Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global menthol cigarette market is currently witnessing a stable growth. A menthol cigarette is a cylindrical roll of ground or shredded tobacco that is mixed together with menthol flavoring. Menthol is a chemical compound that is produced from mint plants, such as spearmint and peppermint. It is usually added in cigarettes to give a cooling sensation and reduce the harshness of the smoke for the consumer. It also has anesthetic effects and can aid in suppressing the cough reflex by soothing dry throats. In certain variants, menthol is present in small quantities within or near the cigarette filter to release a burst of flavor while smoking.



The rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyle habits and hectic schedules, working professionals are increasingly consuming cigarettes to relieve stress and relax their nerves. Menthol cigarettes offer a cooling sensation, sensory excitation and fresh flavor, which provides relief and makes the user more habitual to the flavor. Additionally, the introduction of flavorless cigarettes with small menthol capsules and menthol cigarettes with an additional capsule is also providing a boost to the market growth.



These capsules enable the user to manipulate the intensity of the flavor as per their choice. Apart from this, other product innovations, including the development of low-tar cigarettes and ultra-long and ultra-slim variants for female consumers, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising number of smokers, including the young and female population, and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through social media platforms, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfred Dunhill Ltd., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco, China National Tobacco Corporation, Commonwealth Brands Inc., Essentra Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., KT&G Corporation, Liggett Group LLC, Lorillard Tobacco Company, Philip Morris International Inc., etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Menthol Cigarette Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Capsule Type

6.1 Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Male

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Female

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Size

8.1 King Size

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 100s

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Hypermarkets

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Retailers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.8 Others

10.2.10.1 Market Trends

10.2.10.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.8 Others

10.3.10.1 Market Trends

10.3.10.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alfred Dunhill Limited

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.2 Altria Group Inc.

15.3.3 British American Tobacco Plc

15.3.4 China National Tobacco Corporation

15.3.5 Commonwealth Brands Inc.

15.3.6 Essentra PLC

15.3.7 Imperial Brands Plc

15.3.8 Japan Tobacco Inc.

15.3.9 KT&G Corporation

15.3.10 Liggett Group LLC

15.3.11 Lorillard Tobacco Company

15.3.12 Philip Morris International Inc.



