According to this report the global anti-rheumatics market was valued at $57 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $71 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.



Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder, which causes painful and swollen joints in patients. The treatment of this medical condition involves the use of various drugs, known as anti-rheumatics. For instance, different type of drugs involved in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis include disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD's), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID's), corticosteroids, and others. These drugs have different mechanism of action on the medical condition. For instance, DMARDs modify the course of the action and NSAIDs act on the symptoms of the disease such as pain. Furthermore, these drugs are available on prescription and also over-the-counter.



The major factor that boosts the growth of the anti-rheumatics market include surge in geriatric population worldwide. Furthermore, surge in the incidences of rheumatoid arthritis is another major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in incidences of obesity across the globe propels the growth of the anti-rheumatics market. Furthermore, the growth potential offered by rise in awareness related to early screening and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis during the forecast period offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the high price of biologics hinder the growth of the market



The anti-rheumatics market size is studied on the basis of drug class, type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By drug class, it is divided into disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD's), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID's), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs, and others. By on type, the market is bifurcated into prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



According to drug class, the disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs occupied the largest anti-rheumatics market share in 2018, owing to their action on the medical condition. For instance, DMARDs act on the underlying medical condition rather than acting on the symptoms. Furthermore, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the surge in incidences of rheumatoid arthritis associated with pain in the joints.



List of key players profiled in the report:

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Celegene Corporations

MedImmune, LLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

Amgen Inc

The disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment occupied approximately two-fifth share of the global anti-rheumatics market in 2018.

The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The prescription-based drugs segment accounted for three-fourth share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.



