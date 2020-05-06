Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the retail industry "COVID-19's Impact on the Online Grocery Industry"



Interest in online grocery shopping has risen sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers avoid going to stores. Home grocery shopping has also become an essential service for those who are elderly, immunocompromised or in self-isolation. Services like FreshDirect, Instacart, Peapod, and Shipt are experiencing extremely high demand with an increase in the total number of orders as well as an increase in the size of individual orders. Instacart plans to hire an additional 250,0000 shoppers over the next two months in the US and Canada to help meet this demand while Walmart saw record downloads of its grocery app in April.



The availability of essential items is the biggest concern for customers. Brands have also become less important and many customers are willing to turn to any retailer who can provide the items they need even if they would not have previously considered using them. There has also been a growth in interest in direct-to-consumer e-commerce with some customers turning to online suppliers when they find products are out of stock in their local stores. Peach, a supplier of eco-friendly toilet paper saw customers increase by 279% in March while hand sanitizer manufacturer Touchland's waiting list has reached over 10,000 orders.



