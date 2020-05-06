Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clickstream Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Clickstream analytics is the process of analysis of clickstream data. Clickstream data is generated from activities that are performed by a user over the web or mobile application. These activities include navigation through pages, selecting items for details or description, reading blog pages, and others. More precisely, clickstream is defined as data associated with the links that a user clicked, including the point of time when each one of them was clicked. The rise in data silos and the proliferation of connected devices that generate huge data associated with devices and user patterns is a major factor expected to propel the growth of the market.
Rise in e-commerce businesses especially small- and medium-scale businesses across the globe is a major factor that drives the growth of the market. E-commerce marketers are top players that adopt clickstream analytics at a significant rate to derive strategies that will help them engage and understand consumers in detail. High penetration of mobile devices has proliferated the anywhere concepts that boost the revenue of e-commerce businesses. Ease of accessibility and convenience of delivery services smartphones has paved its way for the high growth of the global clickstream analytics market. However, concerns associated with data privacy and stringent data privacy laws and regulations are factors that could hinder the market growth. The emergence of technologies that collaborate with various solutions in one suite is an opportunistic factor of market expansion.
The clickstream analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is divided on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, it is divided into click path optimization, website/application optimization, customer analysis, basket analysis & personalization, traffic analysis, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, travel & hospitality, retail & e-commerce, government, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The market players operating in the clickstream analytics market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Talend, and Verto Analytics Inc.
