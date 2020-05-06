Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clickstream Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Clickstream analytics is the process of analysis of clickstream data. Clickstream data is generated from activities that are performed by a user over the web or mobile application. These activities include navigation through pages, selecting items for details or description, reading blog pages, and others. More precisely, clickstream is defined as data associated with the links that a user clicked, including the point of time when each one of them was clicked. The rise in data silos and the proliferation of connected devices that generate huge data associated with devices and user patterns is a major factor expected to propel the growth of the market.



Rise in e-commerce businesses especially small- and medium-scale businesses across the globe is a major factor that drives the growth of the market. E-commerce marketers are top players that adopt clickstream analytics at a significant rate to derive strategies that will help them engage and understand consumers in detail. High penetration of mobile devices has proliferated the anywhere concepts that boost the revenue of e-commerce businesses. Ease of accessibility and convenience of delivery services smartphones has paved its way for the high growth of the global clickstream analytics market. However, concerns associated with data privacy and stringent data privacy laws and regulations are factors that could hinder the market growth. The emergence of technologies that collaborate with various solutions in one suite is an opportunistic factor of market expansion.



The clickstream analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is divided on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, it is divided into click path optimization, website/application optimization, customer analysis, basket analysis & personalization, traffic analysis, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, travel & hospitality, retail & e-commerce, government, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The market players operating in the clickstream analytics market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Talend, and Verto Analytics Inc.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global clickstream analytics market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global clickstream analytics industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global clickstream analytics market potential.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Splunk Inc.

Talend

Verto Analytics Inc.



By component, the software segment dominated the clickstream analytics market. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the clickstream analytics industry.

By deployment, the cloud segment dominated the clickstream analytics market in 2018. However, the on-premise segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the clickstream analytics trends.

By application, the click path optimization segment accounted for the highest clickstream analytics market share in 2018, owing to rise in demand for optimized clicks from e-commerce sector.

Depending on industry vertical, the retail & ecommerce industry generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, the BFSI sector is expected to witness a considerable growth in the near future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years.

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key Market Players

1.5. Research Methodology

1.5.1. Secondary Research

1.5.2. Primary Research

1.5.3. Analyst Tools & Models



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. Cxo Perspective



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping The Global Clickstream Analytics Market

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise In Ecommerce

3.3.1.2. Adoption of Mobile Technology

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Data Privacy And Cyber Security

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Emerging Trend of Predictive Marketing

3.4. Industry Roadmap of Clickstream Analytics

3.5. Impact of Government Regulations On The Global Clickstream Analytics Market

3.6. Clickstream Analytics Basic Flow



4. Global Clickstream Analytics Market, By Component

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



5. Global Clickstream Analytics Market, By Deployment

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-Premise

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



6. Global Clickstream Analytics Market, By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Click Path Optimization

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.3. Website/Application Optimization

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.4. Customer Analysis

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.5. Basket Analysis & Personalization

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.6. Traffic Analysis

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.7.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7. Global Clickstream Analytics Market, By Industry Vertical

7.1. Overview

7.2. Bfsi

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.3. Telecommunications And It

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.4. Travel & Hospitality

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.5. Retail & Ecommerce

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.6. Government

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.7. Energy And Utilities

7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.7.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.8. Media And Entertainment

7.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.8.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.8.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.9. Transportation And Logistics

7.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.9.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.9.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.10. Others

7.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.10.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.10.3. Market Analysis, By Country



8. Global Clickstream Analytics Market, By Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Players Positioning Analysis, 2018

9.2. Top Winning Strategies

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Key Developments

9.4.1. Product Launches

9.4.2. Partnership

9.4.3. Product Development

9.4.4. Business Expansion

9.4.5. Acquisition

9.5. Patent Analysis

9.5.1. By Region (2016-2019)

9.5.2. By Applicant



10. Company Profile

10.1. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Operating Business Segments

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. R&D Expenditure

10.1.7. Business Performance

10.1.8. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

10.2. International Business Machines Corporation

10.3. Microsoft Corporation

10.4. Oracle Corporation

10.5. Sap Se

10.6. Splunk Inc.

10.7. Talend S.A.

10.8. Verto Analytics Inc.



