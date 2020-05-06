Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurology devices Market by Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurological devices market was valued at $9,242.67 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $ 17,410.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Neurovascular devices such as cerebrospinal fluid management devices and interventional devices majorly find their application in the treatment of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's, tumors, depression, and stroke. Moreover, there are various other devices or instruments used for the treatment of neurological diseases such as catheters, stents, ultrasonic aspirators, and stereotactic system.



The growth of the global neurology devices market is driven by significant rise in geriatric population across the globe, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and development of advanced neurological devices. In addition, increase in prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe propels the demand for neurology devices, thereby supplementing the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in geriatric population poses risk for increase in incidence of neurovascular disorders (such as stroke). However, enforcement of stringent government regulations toward the approval of these devices and lack of skilled neurosurgeons are the key factors anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, the introduction of new products and technological advancements in neurological devices have aided in the efficient treatment of many neurovascular disorders, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



The global neurological devices market is segmented into product, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into neurostimulation devices, neurosurgery devices, interventional neurology devices, cerebrospinal fluid management devices, and others. Depending on end user, it is classified into hospitals, neurology clinics, and ambulatory care centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Players



Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Magstim Co Ltd.

Penumbra, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Key Findings of the Study



By product, the cerebrospinal fluid management devices segment accounted for the highest market share of 30% in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America was the major shareholder in 2018, accounting for the highest share of 42%.

Depending on end user, the neurological clinics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the neurosurgery devices segment dominated the market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Secondary Research

1.3.2. Primary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools And Models



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of The Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.2. Low Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Low Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Moderate Competitive Rivalry

3.4. Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge In Neurological Disorders

3.5.1.2. Rising Demand For Noninvasive Diagnostic Techniques For Neurological Disorders

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations Towards Approval of Neurology Devices

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Various Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies



4. Neurology Devices Market, By Product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2. Neurostimulation Devices

4.2.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.3. Neurosurgery Device

4.3.1. Key Market Trends And Growth Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.4. Interventional Neurology Devices

4.4.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.5. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices

4.5.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country



5. Neurology Devices Market, By End User

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2.2. Market Share Analysis, By Country

5.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.3.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.3.2. Market Share Analysis, By Country

5.4. Neurology Clinics

5.4.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.4.2. Market Share Analysis, By Country



6. Neurology Devices Market, By Region

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.2.4. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.2.4.1. U.S. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.2.4.2. U.S. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.2.4.3. Canada Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.2.4.4. Canada Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.2.4.5. Mexico Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.2.4.6. Mexico Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Growth Factors And Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.3.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.3.4. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.3.4.1. Germany Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.3.4.2. Germany Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.4.3. France Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.3.4.4. France Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.4.5. UK Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.4.6. UK Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.4.7. Italy Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.3.4.8. Italy Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.3.4.10. Rest of Europe Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.3.4.11. Rest of Europe Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Growth Factors And Opportunities.

6.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.4.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.4.4. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.4.1. Japan Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.4.2. Japan Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.4.3. China Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.4.4.4. China Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.4.5. India Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.4.4.6. India Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.4.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.4.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Growth Factors And Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.5.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.5.4. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.4.1. Brazil Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.4.2. Brazil Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.5.4.4. Saudi Arabia Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.5.1. South Africa Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.5.5.2. South Africa Market Size And Forecast, By End User

6.5.5.3. Rest of LAMEA Market Size And Forecast, By Product

6.5.5.4. Rest of LAMEA Market Size And Forecast, By End User



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.2. B. Braun Melsungen Ag

7.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.4. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

7.5. Johnson & Johnson

7.6. Livanova Plc

7.7. Medtronic Plc

7.8. Magstim Co Ltd.

7.9. Penumbra, Inc.

7.10. Stryker Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j383se

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900