The industrial enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.7billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value.



Factors such as the growing environmental concerns and the rise in demand for bioethanol and advancement tools to optimize industrial production are projected to drive the growth of the industrial enzymes market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the industrial enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as high adaptation costs involved for small-&medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the stringent regulatory framework for the use of industrial enzymes inhibits the growth of this market.



By type, the proteases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Proteases are essential enzymes for the digestion of protein and have become significant for use in the food & beverage industry. Proteases can hydrolyze all types of proteins, provided that they are not components of living cells. These enzymes can be obtained from plants, animals, and microorganisms in several conditions, such as high salt concentrations. Furthermore, proteases have been used to remove hair from hides, which helps in mitigating the usage of hazardous chemicals in the leather industry.



By source, the microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



Based on the source, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. The microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial enzymes market as it is a primary source due to its special characteristics and other biochemical properties. In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for industrial applications due to their diversity. Key factors that encourage manufacturers to opt for enzymes from microbial sources are their active and stable nature and their capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The industrial enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the changing consumer preference in the food & beverage industry has contributed to the growth of the industrial enzymes market in this region.



The industrial enzymes market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and others in RoW).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Industrial Enzymes Market

4.2 Industrial Enzymes Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Industrial Enzymes Market, by Application and Key Country

4.4 Market, by Type and Region

4.5 Market, by Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Yc-Ycc Shift

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns and Increasing Demand for Bioethanol

5.4.1.2 Advancements in R&D Activities for Industrial Enzymes

5.4.1.3 Advancements in Enzyme Engineering & Green Chemistry and the Introduction of Genetically Engineered Enzymes

5.4.1.4 Multifunctionalities of Enzymes

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.4.2.2 High Adaptation Costs Involved for Small & Medium Enterprises

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Demand for An Alternative to Synthetic Chemicals

5.4.3.2 Technological Innovations and Wide Industry Scope

5.4.3.3 Launching Enzymes with Long Shelf-Life

5.4.3.3.1 Encapsulation to Enhance Shelf-Life

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 High Raw Material Costs Limiting the Usage of Enzymes

5.4.4.2 Concerns Over the Quality of Enzymes Used in Food & Beverages and Feed



6 Regulatory Framework

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enzyme Regulations in the US

6.3 Enzyme Regulations in Europe

6.3.1 Eu Legislation Relevant to Food Enzymes

6.4 Enzyme Regulations in Australia & New Zealand



7 Patent Analysis

7.1 Introduction



8 Industrial Enzymes Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Carbohydrases

8.2.1 Amylases

8.2.1.1 Usage of Amylase Has Increased As It is Beneficial in the Food & Beverage and Textile Industries

8.2.2 Cellulases

8.2.2.1 Their Complex Nature Boosts Wide Industrial Usage

8.2.3 Other Carbohydrases

8.2.3.1 Usage of Other Carbohydrases Offers Stability in Various Industrial Applications

8.3 Proteases

8.3.1 Competent Characteristic to Hydrolyze Proteins Boosts Its Industrial Use

8.4 Lipases

8.4.1 Commercializing Bioethanol Production from Enzymatic Processes Has Fueled the Market for Lipases

8.5 Polymerases & Nucleases

8.5.1 Polymerases & Nucleases Form An Essential Part for Food Biotechnology Advancements

8.6 Other Types

8.6.1 Functional Benefits in Various Industries Drive the Market for Other Types of Enzymes



9 Industrial Enzymes Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.2.1 Meat Processing

9.2.1.1 Enzymes Provide Tenderness to the Meat Through Protein Modification

9.2.2 Dairy Products

9.2.2.1 Cheese Production and Flavoring Can Be Eased with the Usage of Enzymes

9.2.3 Beverages

9.2.3.1 Enzymes Mitigate the Use of Pectin in Beverages by Improving the Yield & Quality

9.2.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.2.4.1 Enzyme Usage Increases the Shelf-Life of Bakery and Confectionery Products

9.2.5 Nutraceuticals

9.2.5.1 Inclusion of Enzymes for Digestive Aid Has Fueled Their Usage in Nutraceutical Products

9.2.6 Other Food & Beverages

9.2.6.1 Usage of Enzymes Augments the Yield and Reduces the Waste for Processed Fruits & Vegetables

9.3 Bioethanol

9.3.1 Enzymes As Biological Catalysts in the Production of Bioethanol Fuel the Growth of the Industry

9.4 Textiles & Leather

9.4.1 Less Chemical Discharge in Water and Improvement in Product Quality Have Fueled the Usage of Enzymes in Textiles

9.5 Detergents

9.5.1 Laundry Detergents

9.5.1.1 Usage of Enzymes in Laundry is Associated with Lower Time, Energy, and Water Consumption

9.5.2 Automatic Dishwashing Detergents

9.5.2.1 Enzyme Usage Increases the User-Friendliness of Automatic Dishwashing Detergents by Lowering the Alkalinity

9.5.3 Other Detergents

9.5.3.1 Characteristic of Being Non-Skin Sensitizers Boosts the Usage of Enzymes in Personal Cleaning

9.6 Paper & Pulp

9.6.1 Enzyme Usage Increases the Recycling of Paper in the Industry

9.7 Wastewater Treatment

9.7.1 Enzymes Effectively Break Down the Organic Waste and Enhance the Quality of Water by Mitigating the Usage of Chemicals in the Wastewater Treatment Industry

9.8 Feed

9.8.1 Ruminant Feed

9.8.1.1 Inclusion of Enzymes in the Feed Helps to Improve the Feed Efficiency Ratio for Beef Cattle

9.8.2 Swine Feed

9.8.2.1 Sow Feed Enzymes Aim at Ensuring That the Piglets Are Born Healthy

9.8.3 Poultry Feed

9.8.3.1 Enzymes in Feed Improve the Digestibility of Nutrients by Improving the Gut Performance of Poultry

9.8.4 Aqua Feed

9.8.4.1 Enzymes in Fish Feed Offer Environmental Benefits and Enable the Use of Low-Cost Feedstuffs

9.8.5 Other Feed

9.8.5.1 Enzymes in Other Feed Types Help Eliminate the Need for Compensating for the Levels of Phosphorus

9.9 Other Applications

9.9.1 Enzymes Are Used in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Due to Their Biodegradable Nature



10 Industrial Enzymes Market, by Source

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Microorganism

10.2.1 Increased Production in Lesser Time Boosts the Industrial Usage of Microbial Enzymes

10.3 Plant

10.3.1 Plant-Based Enzymes Thrive Over a Wide Range of Temperatures

10.4 Animal

10.4.1 Being Temperature-Sensitive Discourages the Industrial Usage of Animal-Based Enzymes



11 Industrial Enzymes Market, by Form

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Liquid

11.2.1 Ease of Use in Industrial Applications Boosts the Usage of the Liquid Form

11.3 Dry

11.3.1 Dry Form Enables Better Accuracy of Dosages



12 Industrial Enzymes Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 Us

12.2.1.1 Advancements in R&D Activities for Industrial Enzymes

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Multifunctionalities of Enzymes

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Italy

12.3.1.1 Demand for An Alternative to Synthetic Chemicals

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.2.1 Launching Enzymes with Long Shelf-Life

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 Challenges

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.4.1 Concerns Over the Quality of Enzymes Used in Food & Beverages and Feed

12.3.5 Uk

12.3.5.1 Introduction

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.3.6.1 Enzyme Regulations in Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 Patent Analysis

12.4.2 India

12.4.2.1 Industrial Enzymes Market, by Type

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.3.1 Carbohydrases

12.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

12.4.4.1 Usage of Amylase Has Increased As It is Beneficial in the Food & Beverage and Textile Industries

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4.5.1 Their Complex Nature Boosts Wide Industrial Usage

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Proteases

12.5.2 Argentina

12.5.2.1 Lipases

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.3.1 Polymerases & Nucleases

12.5.4 Others in Row

12.5.4.1 Other Types



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.3 Innovators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio (Overall Market)

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence (Overall Market)

13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Starting Blocks

13.5.3 Responsive Companies

13.5.4 Dynamic Companies

13.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (Start-Up/SME)

13.7 Business Strategy Excellence (Start-Up/SME)

13.8 Industrial Enzymes: Market Share Analysis

13.9 Competitive Scenario

13.9.1 Expansions & Investments

13.9.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

13.9.3 New Product Launches

13.9.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 BASF

14.2 Novozymes

14.3 Dupont

14.4 DSM

14.5 Kerry Group

14.6 Dyadic International

14.7 Advanced Enzymes

14.8 Chr. Hansen

14.9 Amano Enzyme

14.10 Aumgene Biosciences

14.11 Megazyme

14.12 Enzyme Supplies

14.13 Creative Enzymes

14.14 Enzyme Solutions

14.15 Enzymatic Deinking Technologies

14.16 Biocatalysts

14.17 Sunson Industry Group

14.18 Metgen

14.19 Denykem

14.20 Tex Biosciences



