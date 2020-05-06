First Quarter 2020 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $60.0 million; down 2% year over year
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14; GAAP EPS of $0.05
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $21 million for the first quarter, and $50 million for the last twelve months
  • Total deferred revenue, as defined by the company, balance of $181 million, up 14% from last year

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“Radware entered the COVID-19 crisis in a strong position, and continues to execute on its strategy and pursue its long-term goals through it,“ said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President & CEO. “Our performance in the first quarter reflects solid revenue and profitability and strong cash generation. We believe that with our strong customer base, large and growing subscription business, superior cloud security offering, and solid cash position, we are well-positioned to navigate this unprecedented crisis and resume long-term growth.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $60.0 million, down 2% from revenues of $61.4 million for the first quarter of 2019:

  • Revenues in the Americas region were $29.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 19% compared to revenues of $24.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Revenues in the EMEA region were $18.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, down 1% from revenues of $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Revenues in the APAC region were $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, down 31% from revenues of $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $8.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other loss adjustment. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $427.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $21.0 million. Net cash spent on share repurchases in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $18.7 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new, one-year plan to repurchase up to $40 million of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Combined with the remaining availability on its stock repurchase plan announced on March 20, 2020, the Company is authorized to purchase up to $57 million of its shares. The Company currently has Israeli court approval for approximately $17 million of repurchases until July 15, 2020 and intends to request additional approvals and extensions as required by Israeli law. The new repurchase plan authorizes management to repurchase ordinary shares, from time to time, in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions or in other legally permissible ways depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Such repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and applicable Israeli law. The Company may repurchase all or a portion of the authorized repurchase amount pursuant to a plan that is compliant with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act that is designed to facilitate these purchases. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time at management’s discretion.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss adjustment and tax effect related to amortization of deferred tax liability related to intangible assets and other loss adjustment. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

The Company defines Total Deferred Revenue as short term and long term deferred revenues presented on its balance sheet, plus billed amounts that were uncollected and offset against the balance sheet accounts receivables.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
    
 March 31, December 31,
 2020 2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents40,207 40,751
Marketable securities52,259 36,924
Short-term bank deposits76,823 100,276
Trade receivables, net26,639 22,610
Other receivables and prepaid expenses7,342 7,469
Inventories14,854 13,940
 218,124 221,970
    
Long-term investments   
Marketable securities92,711 112,696
Long-term bank deposits165,250 137,095
Severance pay funds2,091 2,300
 260,052 252,091
    
    
Property and equipment, net23,291 22,971
Other long-term assets25,914 24,398
Operating lease right-of-use assets25,169 18,144
Goodwill and intangible assets, net55,127 55,625
Total assets607,677 595,199
    
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity   
    
Current Liabilities   
Trade payables4,899 6,315
Deferred revenues90,415 79,239
Operating lease liabilities4,854 5,193
Other payables and accrued expenses34,173 34,794
 134,341 125,541
    
Long-term liabilities   
Deferred revenues59,742 50,888
Operating lease liabilities20,440 13,914
Other long-term liabilities9,532 9,525
 89,714 74,327
    
Shareholders' equity   
Share capital712 710
Additional paid-in capital419,804 414,581
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax306 1,145
Treasury stock, at cost(163,895) (145,226)
Retained earnings126,695 124,121
Total shareholders' equity383,622 395,331
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity607,677 595,199


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 For the three months ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
    
Revenues60,012 61,397
Cost of revenues10,689 11,009
Gross profit49,323 50,388
    
Operating expenses, net:   
Research and development, net15,832 15,230
Selling and marketing28,202 26,661
General and administrative4,712 4,764
Total operating expenses, net48,746 46,655
    
Operating income577 3,733
Financial income, net2,724 1,791
Income before taxes on income3,301 5,524
Taxes on income727 1,156
Net income2,574 4,368
    
Basic net earnings per share0.05 0.09
    
  Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share46,921,344 46,612,325
    
Diluted net earnings per share0.05 0.09
    
  Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share48,225,688 48,572,366


Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 For the three months ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit49,323 50,388
Stock-based compensation38 55
Amortization of intangible assets498 411
Non-GAAP gross profit49,859 50,854
    
GAAP research and development, net15,832 15,230
Stock-based compensation809 710
Non-GAAP Research and development, net15,023 14,520
    
GAAP selling and marketing28,202 26,661
Stock-based compensation1,886 1,569
Amortization of intangible assets- 17
Non-GAAP selling and marketing26,316 25,075
    
GAAP general and administrative4,712 4,764
Stock-based compensation903 767
Acquisition costs- 264
Litigation costs119 82
Non-GAAP general and administrative3,690 3,651
    
GAAP total operating expenses, net48,746 46,655
Stock-based compensation3,598 3,046
Amortization of intangible assets- 17
Acquisition costs- 264
Litigation costs119 82
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net45,029 43,246
    
GAAP operating income577 3,733
Stock-based compensation3,636 3,101
Amortization of intangible assets498 428
Acquisition costs- 264
Litigation costs119 82
Non-GAAP operating income4,830 7,608
    
GAAP financial income, net2,724 1,791
Other loss adjustment247 -
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(307) 631
Non-GAAP financial income, net2,664 2,422
    
GAAP income before taxes on income3,301 5,524
Stock-based compensation3,636 3,101
Amortization of intangible assets498 428
Acquisition costs- 264
Litigation costs119 82
Other loss adjustment247 -
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(307) 631
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income7,494 10,030
    
GAAP taxes on income727 1,156
Tax related adjustments122 -
Non-GAAP taxes on income849 1,156
    
GAAP net income2,574 4,368
Stock-based compensation3,636 3,101
Amortization of intangible assets498 428
Acquisition costs- 264
Litigation costs119 82
Other loss adjustment247 -
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(307) 631
Tax related adjustments(122) -
Non-GAAP net income6,645 8,874
    
GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.05 0.09
Stock-based compensation0.08 0.06
Amortization of intangible assets0.01 0.01
Acquisition costs0.00 0.01
Litigation costs0.00 0.00
Other loss adjustment0.01 0.00
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(0.01) 0.01
Tax related adjustments(0.00) 0.00
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.14 0.18
    
    
Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share48,225,688 48,572,366


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
    
 For the three months ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:   
    
Net income2,574 4,368
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization2,630 2,687
Stock-based compensation3,636 3,101
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net196 178
Loss related to securities, net163 0
Accrued interest on bank deposits(195) (829)
Increase in accrued severance pay, net216 868
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net(4,029) 3,170
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets(459) (1,965)
Decrease (increase) in inventories(914) 1,216
Increase in trade payables(1,416) (710)
Increase in deferred revenues20,030 11,020
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses(621) 9
Operating lease liabilities, net(838) 375
Net cash provided by operating activities20,973 23,488
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
    
Purchase of property and equipment(2,452) (1,961)
Investment in other long-term assets, net(2) (29)
Investment in bank deposits, net(4,506) (82)
Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net2,523 (9,661)
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired0 (12,282)
Net cash used in investing activities(4,437) (24,015)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options1,589 7,733
Repurchase of shares(18,669) (48)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities(17,080) 7,685
    
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(544) 7,158
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period40,751 45,203
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period40,207 52,361
    