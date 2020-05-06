Selbyville, Delaware, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultrasonic flow meter market recorded a valuation of USD 1,338.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to amass substantial proceeds over 2020-2025 owing to its use in vivid applications in industries like oil and gas and power sectors. Ultrasonic flow meter has been considered to be a cost-effective technology. Large scale penetration of energy industry globally has been deemed to be one of the profound factors for the growth of ultrasonic flow meter market.

The analysis tracks accomplishments of market rivals, their share in the market, projected business share, and strategic initiatives for sustaining their presence across the global market. Report also includes information that may prove to be beneficial to various ultrasonic flow meter vendors, government and policy makers, regulatory authorities, consulting and advisory firms, and investment banks and equity firms.

Moreover, ongoing advancements of multi-path maters and growing demand for flow meters for custody transfer applications are also likely to accelerate the revenue graph of ultrasonic flow meter industry.

In addition to this, an upsurge in the transmission and distribution of oil and gas by increasing number of new facilities has fueled the demand for flow control systems. Besides, producers have been laying their focus on innovating flow meter applications across pulp and paper and F&B industries. However, gas global exploration projects have remained the center of focus for these manufacturers.

Based on the regional demographics, the ultrasonic flow meter industry has been diversified into umpteen geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA. The United States ultrasonic flow meter market is poised to garner tremendous gains over the forecast year due to elevating production and manufacturing activities by myriad top notch industries like Cameron International, Emerson, Badger Meter, Sierra Instruments, and multiple others.

COVID-19 effect on global ultrasonic flow meter market

Given that ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been disrupting the global economy and lives, the world trade is estimated to fall by 13 per cent to 32 per cent in 2020 attributing to surging coronavirus spread. Some of the factors that are expected to undermine the product consumption include, regional virus outbreak, weaker global demand, lower oil prices, and financial market volatility.

The worldwide ultrasonic flow meter market is divided on the basis of technology, end-users, and region:

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Technology Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Doppler

Transit-Time

Hybrid

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market End Users Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Oil and Gas

Power

Waste and Wastewater

Chemical

Others

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Brazil

Germany

France

U.K

Middle East & Africa

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Endress+Hauser

Danfoss

Badger Meter

Krohne Group

Schlumberger Limited

Emerson

Faure Herman

Honeywell

Siemens

Teledyne Technologies

