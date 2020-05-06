May 06, 2020 06:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200506095401_2

Transaction date: 2020-05-05

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11,746 Unit price: 1.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,752 Unit price: 1.55 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,502 Unit price: 1.535 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.5525 EUR