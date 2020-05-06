NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200506095401_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-05
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11,746 Unit price: 1.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,752 Unit price: 1.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,502 Unit price: 1.535 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.5525 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Next Games Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: