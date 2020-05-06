Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Machine Vision Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The machine vision market is poised to grow by $ 4.42 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the machine vision market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the significant cost savings in operation due to process control, rise in demand for machine vision systems from APAC, and increasing demand for machine vision systems from automotive industry. In addition, significant cost savings in operation due to process control is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The machine vision market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.

The machine vision market is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Industrial
  • Non-industrial

By Geographic landscapes

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • MEA

This study identifies the incorporation of thermal inspection in machine vision systems as one of the prime reasons driving the machine vision market growth during the next few years. Also, requirement from vision guided robots in manufacturing activities, and rise in demand for industrial internet of things will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The machine vision market covers the following areas:

  • Machine vision market sizing
  • Machine vision market forecast
  • Machine vision market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machine vision market vendors that include Basler AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, FLIR Systems Inc., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., Sony Corp., Teledyne DALSA Inc., and Toshiba Teli Corp.. Also, the machine vision market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Vision system - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cameras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Basler AG
  • Cognex Corp.
  • Datalogic Spa
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • JAI AS
  • Keyence Corp.
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Teledyne DALSA Inc.
  • Toshiba Teli Corp.

11. Appendix

