Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Insulation Market By Aircraft Type, By Insulation Type, By Material Type, By Application Type, and By Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report studies the aircraft insulation market over the trend period of 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



The report estimates the current and future demand for aircraft insulation at the global, regional, and country levels. The report also studies all the major suppliers of aircraft insulation systems located across the globe. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

Aircraft Insulation Market: Highlights

The coronavirus is ending the aviation industry's 16-year boon. The possible impact of COVID-19 is anticipated to be graver than the SARS (2002-2003) and the MERS (2015). As per the recent estimates of IATA, the airline industry is expecting to record a possible loss of US$ 252 billion of passenger revenues, an equivalent of a 38% loss in RPKs in 2020 from 2019. The aircraft industry is among those industries which are hardest hit by the outbreak with airlines struggling amid a huge drop in air passenger traffic due to travel restrictions and complete lockdown of several countries. Several airlines are running at only 5% to 40% of their total capacity and are investing a huge amount on parking their fleets, leading to their stock fall out and bankruptcies of several regional airlines.

The industry was already struggling with the ongoing grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777x, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs; A350XWB and B787 due to cancellation of orders. The industry was expecting to recover from most of the challenges from the 2nd Half of 2020 but the recent outbreak of fatal infectious disease, COVID-19, across regions further triggered the industry pain to an unprecedented level.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Aircraft Insulation Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis

3. Aircraft Insulation Market Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.5. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges

4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Market Share Analysis

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6. Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast by Insulation Type

6.1. Insights

6.2. Thermal Insulation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Acoustic Insulation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Electric Insulation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7. Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type

7.1. Insights

7.2. Foamed Plastic Insulation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Fiberglass Insulation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Ceramic Insulation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Other Insulations: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8. Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type

8.1. Insights

8.2. Airframe

8.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.2.2. Application Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Engine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9. Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast by Region

9.1. Insights

9.2. North American Aircraft Insulation Market Analysis

9.2.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.1.1. The USA's Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.1.2. Canadian Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.1.3. Mexican Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3. European Aircraft Insulation Market Analysis

9.3.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.1. French Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.2. German Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.3. The UK's Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.4. Russian Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.5. RoE's Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Insulation Market Analysis

9.4.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.1.1. Chinese Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.1.2. Indian Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.1.3. Japanese Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.1.4. RoAP's Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft Insulation Market Analysis

9.5.1. Sub-Region Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.1.1. The Middle Eastern Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.1.2. Latin American Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.1.3. Others' Aircraft Insulation Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. Insights

10.2. Market Attractive Analysis

10.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Insulation Type

10.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

10.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

10.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.3. Emerging Trends

10.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

11. Company Profile of Key Players

11.1. BASF SE

11.2. Boyd Corporation

11.3. Daher

11.4. Darchem Engineering Limited

11.5. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

11.6. Hi-Temp Insulation, Inc.

11.7. Hutchinson SA

11.8. Tecnologie Industriali e Aeronautiche Srl

11.9. The 3M Company

11.10. Triumph Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7k0r70

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900