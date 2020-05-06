Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Lubricants Market by Lubricant Type, by Technology Type, by Aircraft Type, by End-User Type, by Application Type, and by Region, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft lubricants market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Lubricants represent a diminutive share of the aerospace industry but play a crucial role in the smooth operation of many components/systems, especially rotating ones. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in many sections of aircraft compelled lubricant suppliers to advance their products better addressing the market requirements. For example, aircraft engines are getting hotter and hotter day-by-day and require advancements in lubrication technology. Turbine oils are now being exposed to temperature ranges from -73oC to 200oC. SAE AS5780 is the engine oil specification developed for next-generation engines. Higher thermal stress in new engines leads to the requirement for lubricants with enhanced oxidation performance and load-carrying without damaging elastomers and seals.

The author's estimates suggest that the global aircraft lubricants market is forecasted to reach an estimated value of US$ 1.48 billion in 2025. The year 2019 was challenging for the aerospace industry, especially for commercial aerospace, with several setbacks, compelled the industry giants to reconfigure their strategies. Grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs; A350XWB and B787 due to cancellation of Boeing's orders from China and other parts of the world are some of the burning challenges of the industry, negatively impacting the entire supply chain including the demand for lubricants, especially at OE level in the North America region.

The concerns of the industry seem to be graver in 2020 as coronavirus is severely affecting the industry. As per recent impact assessment of IATA, there will be a loss of US$ 63 billion in 2020, which is equivalent to 11% of the passenger revenues in the Limited Spread' scenario and a loss of US$ 113 billion of revenues in 2020, which is equivalent to 19% of the total passenger revenues in the Extensive Spread' scenario. However, as of now, the assessment of the real impact of coronavirus on the industry is next to impossible - need to have a close watch on the various country's directives.

However, the long-term outlook still seems vigorous for the aerospace industry including the lubricant market with attractive growth opportunities for the market participants in years to come. Both Boeing and Airbus are still optimistic about the future and have orchestrated positive business in their business outlook. Both are projecting that the global commercial aircraft fleet would more than double in the next ten years. Boeing Outlook: 50,660 commercial and regional aircraft fleet by 2038 from 25,830 units in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. Similar forecast for Airbus: 44,862 commercial and regional aircraft in 2038, from 20,870 units in 2018. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and increasing share of high-performance capability (HPC) turbine oils are further likely to boost the demand for aircraft lubricants in the coming five years.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market forecast analysis

Market segment forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Aircraft Lubricants Market - Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aircraft Lubricants Market Segmentation

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis

3. Aircraft Lubricants Market Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

3.5. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges

3.8. Industry Personnel/Expert Opinion

4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Strategic Alliances

4.4. Market Share Analysis

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast by Lubricant Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Hydraulic Fluid: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

5.3. Engine Oil: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

5.4. Grease: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

5.5. Special Lubricants & Additives: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

6. Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast by Technology Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Insights

6.2. Mineral-based Lubricants: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

6.3. Synthetic Lubricants: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

7. Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

7.3. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

7.4. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

7.5. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

7.6. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

8. Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast by End-User Type (2014-2025)

8.1. Insights

8.2. Aftermarket: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

8.3. OE: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

9. Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2014-2025)

9.1. Insights

9.2. Engine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

9.2.1. Lubricant Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

9.3. Landing Gear: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

9.3.1. Lubricant Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

9.4. Airframe: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

9.4.1. Lubricant Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

9.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

9.5.1. Lubricant Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10. Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

10.1. Insights

10.2. North American Aircraft Lubricants Market Analysis

10.2.1. The USA's Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.2.2. Canadian Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.2.3. Mexican Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.3. European Aircraft Lubricants Market Analysis

10.3.1. German Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.3.2. French Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.3.3. The UK's Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.3.4. Italian Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.3.5. Russian Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.3.6. RoE's Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Lubricants Market Analysis

10.4.1. Japanese Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.4.2. Chinese Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.4.3. South Korean Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.4.4. Indian Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.4.5. RoAP's Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft Lubricants Market Analysis

10.5.1. Latin American Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.5.2. The Middle Eastern Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

10.5.3. RoW's Aircraft Lubricants Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Gallons)

11. Strategic Growth Opportunities

11.1. Insights

11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Lubricant Type

11.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Technology Type

11.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

11.2.4. Market Attractiveness by End-User Type

11.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

11.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Region

11.2.7. Market Attractiveness by Country

11.3. Emerging Trends

11.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

11.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

12. Company Profile of Key Players

12.1. Eastman Chemical Company

12.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.3. Fuchs Petrolub SE

12.4. Lanxess AG

12.5. NYCO

12.6. Phillips 66 Company

12.7. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

12.8. Total S.A.



