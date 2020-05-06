Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SiC Power Device Market - Analysis By Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global SiC Power Device Market, valued at USD 425.12 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand of the automotive vehicles. Silicon carbide (SiC) has a wide band gap of 3 electronvolt (eV) and a much higher thermal conductivity compared to silicon which makes it highly in demand and Increasing demand of automotive sector and the demand of Consumer electronics among the leading countries is one of the major reasons behind the increasing SiC Power Device market globally. Additionally, adoption of technologies to improve power modules is likely to supplement the SiC Power Device market. However, the impact of COVID-19 will be visible in the SiC Power Device market value in the near future.



Among the End user in the SiC Power Device market (Industry, Electronics, Automotive and Others), Automotive has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of ecofriendly electric vehicles will keep increasing in future.



Among the Application of the SiC Power Device market (EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Charging Device and Others), EV/HEV has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of SiC power devices in electric vehicles will keep increasing in future.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of automotive and consumer electronics is expected to infuse market growth tremendously. Additionally, new investments in power semiconductor industry, massive infrastructure investments and population in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are now fueling the growth of SiC Power device.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the SiC Power Device market by Value.

The report analyses the SiC Power Device Market by End user (Industry, Electronics, Automotive and Others).

The report analyses the SiC Power Device Market by Application (EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Charging Device and Others).

The Global SiC Power Device Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By End user and by Compound types. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cree, Infineon Technologies, ON semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Renesas Electronics, Rohm, Vishay Intertechnology and Littelfuse.

The report presents the analysis of SiC Power Device market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focusing on Automotive sector

2.2 Investment in R&D to reduce cost of SiC



3. Global SiC Power Device: Product Overview



4. Global SiC Power Device Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global SiC Power Device Market Segmentation, By End User

5.1 Global SiC Power Device Market: By End User

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global SiC Power Device Market: By End User (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Industrial - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Consumer Electronics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global SiC Power Device Market Segmentation, By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global SiC Power Device Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.2 By EV/HEV- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 By Motor Drives - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Charging Devices- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global SiC Power Device Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global SiC Power Device Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. Americas SiC Power Device Market: An Analysis

8.1 America SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

8.3 Americas SiC Power Device Market- Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Application (EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Charging Devices and Others)

8.6 Americas SiC Power Device Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America SiC Power Device Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of America SiC Power Device: By Country (2019 & 2025)

8.9 United States SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.10 United States SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Canada SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.13 Canada SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.15 Mexico SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.16 Mexico SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

8.17 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.18 Brazil SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.19 Brazil SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

8.20 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics



9. Europe SiC Power Device Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Europe SiC Power Device Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation by Application (EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Charging Devices and Others)

9.6 Europe SiC Power Device Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe SiC Power Device Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe SiC Power Device : by Country (2019 & 2025)

9.9 Germany SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.10 Germany SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

9.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 France SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.13 France SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

9.14 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.15 UK SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.16 UK SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

9.17 UK Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Asia Pacific SiC Power Device Market: An Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Asia Pacific SiC Power Device Market- Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Others)

10.5 Market Segmentation by Application (EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Charging Devices and Others)

10.6 Asia Pacific SiC Power Device Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific SiC Power Device Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific SiC Power device : By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.9 China SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.10 China SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

10.11 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.12 Japan SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.13 Japan SiC Power Device Market Segmentation by End User, By Application

10.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.15 India SiC Power Device Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.16 India SiC Power Device Market Segmentation By End User, By Application



11. Global SiC Power Device Market Dynamics

11.1 Global SiC Power Device Market Drivers

11.2 Global SiC Power Device Market Restraints

11.3 Global SiC Power Device Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SiC Power Device Market - By End User (Year 2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SiC Power Device Market - By Application (Year 2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global SiC Power Device Market - By Region, Year-2025)



13. Competitive landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Cree Inc.

14.2 Infineon Technologies

14.3 ON Semiconductor

14.4 STMicroelectronics

14.5 Fuji Electric

14.6 Mitsubishi Electric

14.7 Renesas Electronics

14.8 Rohm Semiconductor

14.9 Littelfuse

14.10 Vishay Intertechnology



