Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market - Analysis By Product Type, Source Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plant-Based Food & Beverage market was valued at USD 42258.97 million in the year 2019. Over the recent years, Plant-Based Food & Beverage market has been witnessing considerable growth driven by growing urbanization, promptly improving healthcare services, growing vegan populace globally and increasing awareness about environmental crisis. Presence of various kind of plant-based food and beverage and flavors in the market is also one of the major factors fueling the market globally. The ever-rising vegan population where consumers are turning vegan and embracing vegetarianism as their lifestyle will also result in increase in market for plant-based food & beverages market during the forecast period. However, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic will have a visible impact on the plant based food and beverage market in the year 2020.



Among the Product type in the Plant-Based Food & Beverage industry (Plant-Based Meat & Plant-Based Dairy), the Plant-Based Meat Products are estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for Plant-Based Meat products is the shifting of red-meat consumers towards plant-based meat which are cruelty-free and does not impact the environment.



The Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by large consumer base which are vegan and vegetarian in the region. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil are a lucrative market for Plant-Based Food & Beverage.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Plant-Based Food & Beverage market by Value.

The report analyses the Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market By Product Type (Plant-Based Meat, Plant-Based Dairy).

The report assesses the Plant-Based Food & Beverage market By Source Type (Wheat, Soy, Almond, Others).

The Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Spain, France, U.K., Germany, China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By product type, and by source type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Just Inc., Danone, Tofurky, Beyond Meat Inc., The Vegetarian Butcher, Blue Diamond Growers, Impossible Foods, LightLife, Daiya Food Inc., SunOpta Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Plant-Based Food & Beverage market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Advertise & Educate the Consumer About Plant-Based Products



3. Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market - By Product Type

5.2 Plant-Based Meat- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Plant-Based Dairy- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Source Type

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market- By Source Type

6.2 Wheat- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Soy- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Almond- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage: By Region



8. North America Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Plant-Based Meat & Plant-Based Dairy)

8.3 Market Segmentation By Source Type (Wheat, Soy, Almond & Others)

8.5 North America Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Plant-Based Food & Beverage: By Country

8.8 United States Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.9 United States Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type

8.10 Canada Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.11 Canada Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type



9. Europe Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Plant-Based Meat & Plant-Based Dairy)

9.3 Market Segmentation By Source Type (Wheat, Soy, Almond & Others)

9.4 Europe Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Country Analysis

9.5 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.6 Competitive Scenario of Europe Plant-Based Food & Beverage : By Country

9.7 Spain Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.8 Spain Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type

9.9 France Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.10 France Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type

9.11 United Kingdom Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.12 United Kingdom Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type

9.13 Germany Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.14 Germany Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type



10. APAC Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type (2020-2025)

10.1 APAC Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Plant-Based Meat & Plant-Based Dairy)

10.3 Market Segmentation By Source Type (Wheat, Soy, Almond & Others)

10.4 APAC Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Country Analysis

10.5 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.6 Competitive Scenario of APAC Plant-Based Food & Beverage : By Country

10.7 China Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.8 China Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type

10.9 Japan Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.10 Japan Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type

10.11 Thailand Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.12 Thailand Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type

10.13 South Korea Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.14 South Korea Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Segmentation By Product Type, Source Type



11. Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Drivers

11.2 Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Restraints

11.3 Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market - By Source Type (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis - Global Market

13.2 Market Share Analysis - North America, Western Europe

13.3 Market Share Analysis - United States, China

13.4 Market Share Analysis - Asia Pacific



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Just Inc.

14.2 Dannon

14.3 Tofurky

14.4 Beyond Meat Inc.

14.5 The Vegetarian Butcher

14.6 Blue Diamond Growers

14.7 Impossible Foods

14.8 LightLife

14.9 Daiya Food Inc.

14.10 SunOpta Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nmqxh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900