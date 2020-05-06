VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it is a finalist for the International Association of Currency Affairs (“IACA”) 2020 Excellence in Currency Technical Awards, in the category of ‘Best New Currency Innovation’.



The nomination recognizes Nanotech’s recent advances in its KolourOptik ® technology platform, specifically its innovative process of using hybrid micro and nanostructures for creating optically variable banknote security features. Nanotech has invested more than ten years and over $20 million to develop this revolutionary, patented nanotechnology platform that is exclusive to the government documents and banknote industry. KolourOptik originations are developed in a Class 100 cleanroom environment using sophisticated electron beam lithography and proprietary nano-fabrication techniques. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other government documents without the need for specialized equipment or processes.

KolourOptik advantages include:

Full customization - motion, 3D-depth, colour





IP protection - 35 patents issued, 24 patents pending

Other advantages over other banknote security technologies, such as lens-based optics, include compatibility with magnetics, the ability to combine multiple colours, and the ability to overprint. Nanotech’s KolourOptik products include foils, threads, and stripes. To view a sample of the new technology, please click here .

Other finalists contending for the award include the Singapore Bicentennial Commemorative note pre-order process by Monetary Authority of Singapore, KINEGRAM APL® by LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co.KG, and Advanced DLR Analytics by De La Rue.

About IACA

Working hand in hand with the public and private sector, the International Association of Currency Affairs’ goal is to provide an international exchange for consultation and collaboration on matters of interest to stakeholders in the cash payments cycle and to give back to the industry through the benefits provided from project work, programs and information resources. The Currency Awards program was designed to promote and recognize excellence in the industry. Learn more at https://currencyaffairs.org/

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

