Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glass Packaging Market: Analysis By Glass Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Glass Packaging Market, valued at USD 50.25 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand for safe and healthier packaging, increased consumption of alcoholic beverages, and rising environmental concerns. Additionally, increasing demand of food and Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry will drive the Glass Packaging market value in the near future.
Among the Glass Type of the Glass Packaging market (Type-I, Type-II and type-III), Type-II has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Glass Packaging in Food and beverage will keep increasing in future.
Among the end-user in the Glass Packaging market (Alcoholic Beverages, Food and non- alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceutical and others), Alcoholic Beverages has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing consumption of beer in countries will drive market.
The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of Alcoholic beverages and food and beverages is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.
However, the market for glass packaging will witness dramatic fall in the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in shutting down of production facilities, restrictions in the movement of finished products and economic slowdown.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Glass Packaging: Product Overview
4. Global Glass Packaging Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019
4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025
4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook
5. Global Glass Packaging Market Segmentation, By Glass Type
5.1 Global Glass Packaging Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Glass Packaging Market: By Glass Type (2019 & 2025)
5.3 By Type-I - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.4 By Type-II - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.5 By Type-III- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6. Global Glass Packaging Market Segmentation, By End User
6.1 Global Glass Packaging Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Glass Packaging Market: By End User (2019 & 2025)
6.3 By Alcoholic beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.4 By Food and non- alcoholic beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.5 By Pharmaceutical- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7. Global Glass Packaging Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Glass Packaging Market: By Region (2019 and 2025)
8. Americas Glass Packaging Market: An Analysis
8.1 Americas Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8.2 Americas Glass Packaging Market Leading Manufacturers
8.3 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics
8.4 Market Segmentation by Glass Type (Type-I, Type-II and Type-III)
8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Alcoholic beverages, food and non-alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical and others)
8.6 Americas Glass Packaging Market: Country Analysis
8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America Glass Packaging Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)
8.8 Competitive Scenario of America Glass Packaging: By Country (2019 & 2025)
8.9 United States Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8.10 United States Glass Packaging Market Segmentation By Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics
8.12 Canada Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8.13 Canada Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics
8.15 Mexico Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8.16 Mexico Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
8.17 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics
8.18 Brazil Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
8.19 Brazil Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
8.20 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics
9. Europe Glass Packaging Market: An Analysis
9.1 Europe Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
9.2 Europe Glass Packaging Market Leading Manufacturers
9.3 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics
9.4 Market Segmentation by Glass Type (Type-I, Type-II and Type-III)
9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Alcoholic beverages, food and non-alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical and others)
9.6 Europe Glass Packaging Market: Country Analysis
9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Glass Packaging Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)
9.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Glass Packaging: By Country (2019 & 2025)
9.9 Germany Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
9.10 Germany Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
9.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics
9.12 France Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
9.13 France Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
9.14 France Economic and Industrial Statistics
9.15 United Kingdom Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
9.16 United Kingdom Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
9.17 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics
10. Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Market: An Analysis
10.1 Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
10.2 Asia Glass Packaging Market Leading Manufacturers
10.3 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics
10.4 Market Segmentation by Glass Type (Type-I, Type-II and Type-III)
10.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Alcoholic beverages, food and non-alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical and others)
10.6 Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Market: Country Analysis
10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Glass Packaging Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)
10.8 Competitive Scenario of APAC Glass Packaging: By Country (2019 & 2025)
10.9 China Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
10.10 China Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
10.11 China States Economic and Industrial Statistics
10.12 Japan Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
10.13 Japan Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
10.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics
10.15 India Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
10.16 India Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)
10.17 India Economic and Industrial Statistics
11. Global Glass Packaging Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Glass Packaging Market Drivers
11.2 Global Glass Packaging Market Restraints
11.3 Global Glass Packaging Market Trends
12. Market Attractiveness
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market competitiveness of global leading companies
13.2 Market Share of global leading companies
14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Amcor ltd.
14.2 Verallia
14.3 Ardagh Group
14.4 Owens Illinois
14.5 Bormioli
14.6 HNGIL
14.7 Heinz-glas
14.8 Piramal Glass
14.9 Vetropak
14.10 Vidrala
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fnwm2
