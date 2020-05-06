Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glass Packaging Market: Analysis By Glass Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Glass Packaging Market, valued at USD 50.25 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand for safe and healthier packaging, increased consumption of alcoholic beverages, and rising environmental concerns. Additionally, increasing demand of food and Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry will drive the Glass Packaging market value in the near future.



Among the Glass Type of the Glass Packaging market (Type-I, Type-II and type-III), Type-II has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Glass Packaging in Food and beverage will keep increasing in future.



Among the end-user in the Glass Packaging market (Alcoholic Beverages, Food and non- alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceutical and others), Alcoholic Beverages has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing consumption of beer in countries will drive market.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of Alcoholic beverages and food and beverages is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



However, the market for glass packaging will witness dramatic fall in the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in shutting down of production facilities, restrictions in the movement of finished products and economic slowdown.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Glass Packaging market by Value.

The report analyses the Glass Packaging Market by Glass Type (Type-I, Type-II, Type-III).

The report analyses the Glass Packaging Market by End user (Alcoholic Beverages, Food and non- alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceutical, Others).

The Global Glass Packaging Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Glass Type and By End user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Amcor ltd., Verallia, Ardagh group, Owens-Illinois, Bormioli Rocco, HNGIL, Heinz-glas, Piramal Glass, Vetropak and Vidrala.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on glass packaging market.

The report presents the analysis of Glass Packaging market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Glass Packaging: Product Overview



4. Global Glass Packaging Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Glass Packaging Market Segmentation, By Glass Type

5.1 Global Glass Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Glass Packaging Market: By Glass Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Type-I - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Type-II - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Type-III- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Glass Packaging Market Segmentation, By End User

6.1 Global Glass Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Glass Packaging Market: By End User (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Alcoholic beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Food and non- alcoholic beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Pharmaceutical- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Glass Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Glass Packaging Market: By Region (2019 and 2025)



8. Americas Glass Packaging Market: An Analysis

8.1 Americas Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 Americas Glass Packaging Market Leading Manufacturers

8.3 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

8.4 Market Segmentation by Glass Type (Type-I, Type-II and Type-III)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Alcoholic beverages, food and non-alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical and others)

8.6 Americas Glass Packaging Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America Glass Packaging Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of America Glass Packaging: By Country (2019 & 2025)

8.9 United States Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.10 United States Glass Packaging Market Segmentation By Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Canada Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.13 Canada Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.15 Mexico Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.16 Mexico Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

8.17 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.18 Brazil Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.19 Brazil Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

8.20 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics



9. Europe Glass Packaging Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Europe Glass Packaging Market Leading Manufacturers

9.3 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

9.4 Market Segmentation by Glass Type (Type-I, Type-II and Type-III)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Alcoholic beverages, food and non-alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical and others)

9.6 Europe Glass Packaging Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Glass Packaging Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Glass Packaging: By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.9 Germany Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.10 Germany Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

9.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 France Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.13 France Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

9.14 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.15 United Kingdom Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.16 United Kingdom Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

9.17 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Market: An Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Asia Glass Packaging Market Leading Manufacturers

10.3 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics

10.4 Market Segmentation by Glass Type (Type-I, Type-II and Type-III)

10.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Alcoholic beverages, food and non-alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical and others)

10.6 Asia Pacific Glass Packaging Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Glass Packaging Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of APAC Glass Packaging: By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.9 China Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.10 China Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

10.11 China States Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.12 Japan Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.13 Japan Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

10.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.15 India Glass Packaging Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.16 India Glass Packaging Market Segmentation by Glass Type, By End User (2015-2025)

10.17 India Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. Global Glass Packaging Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Glass Packaging Market Drivers

11.2 Global Glass Packaging Market Restraints

11.3 Global Glass Packaging Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market competitiveness of global leading companies

13.2 Market Share of global leading companies



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Amcor ltd.

14.2 Verallia

14.3 Ardagh Group

14.4 Owens Illinois

14.5 Bormioli

14.6 HNGIL

14.7 Heinz-glas

14.8 Piramal Glass

14.9 Vetropak

14.10 Vidrala



