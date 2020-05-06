MONACO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.  The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company had a net income of $46.6 million, or $0.85 basic and $0.82 diluted earnings per share. There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company had net income of $14.5 million, or $0.30 basic and diluted earnings per share.  For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company’s adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $14.8 million, or $0.31 basic and $0.30 diluted income per share, which excludes from net income a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Declaration of Dividend

On May 5, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of June 1, 2020 (the record date).  As of May 5, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of First Quarter and Other Recent Significant Events

  • Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted pool voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels thus far in the second quarter of 2020 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):
  Total
 
 PoolAverage daily
TCE revenue		% of Days
 
 LR2 $53,00063% 
 LR1 $41,00060% 
 MR $25,00056% 
 Handymax $20,00060% 
  • Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned on the Company's vessels in each of the pools during the first quarter of 2020:
 PoolAverage daily TCE
revenue		 
 LR2$26,818 
 LR1$20,296 
 MR$20,951 
 Handymax$22,564 
  • The Company recently received commitments for a new credit facility for up to $225.0 million in aggregate, the proceeds of which are expected to be used to refinance the existing indebtedness on nine of the Company's vessels, including the four LR2s which are  currently financed under our ABN AMRO Credit Facility, which is scheduled to mature during the third quarter of 2020.  The closing of this credit facility is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the execution of definitive documentation. 

  • The Company recently executed an agreement to upsize its $179.2 million credit facility with ING Bank N.V. to $251.4 million.  The proceeds of this upsized facility are expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on five vessels, which are currently financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility. 

  • Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the above two credit facilities and certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $109 million of aggregate additional liquidity (after the repayment of existing debt) once all of the agreements are closed and drawn.  These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as several of these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.  

  • In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro), and in March 2020, the Company took delivery of an additional scrubber-fitted MR product tanker (STI Mighty) each under eight-year bareboat leases.  The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Company's transaction with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. (the "Trafigura Transaction") that was announced in September 2019.  The bareboat leases have similar terms and conditions as the original leased vessels in the Trafigura Transaction.

  • In April 2020, the Company reached an agreement with its counterparty to postpone the purchase and installation of scrubbers on 19 of its vessels.   The installation of these scrubbers is now expected to begin not earlier than 2021. 

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $1.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively, during the three months ended March 31, 2020 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares was 54,667,211.  For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares was 56,445,893 (which includes the potentially dilutive impact of unvested shares restricted stock and excludes the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022), and 61,692,830, under the if-converted method.  Given the Company's results for the first quarter of 2020, earnings per diluted share were calculated under the if-converted method, as the result of this calculation was dilutive.

$225.0 Million Credit Facility

The Company recently received commitments for a loan facility of up to $225.0 million with a group of European financial institutions.  This loan facility is expected to consist of a $150.0 million term loan facility and $75.0 million revolving credit facility.  The proceeds of this new facility are expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on nine vessels, including four vessels that are currently financed under the existing ABN AMRO Credit Facility which is scheduled to mature in the third quarter of 2020.

The borrowing amount of the facility is the lower of $225.0 million in aggregate and 55% of the fair market value of the vessels.  The loan has a final maturity of five years from the closing date of the loan, is expected to bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin, and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $5.3 million per quarter, in aggregate, with a balloon payment due at maturity.  This loan is expected to close before June 30, 2020.  The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are expected to be similar to the Company's existing credit facilities.  The closing of this credit facility is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the execution of definitive documentation.

ING Credit Facility Upsize

In May 2020, the Company executed an agreement to upsize its $179.2 million credit facility with ING Bank N.V. to $251.4 million. The upsized portion of the loan facility consists of a $40.6 million term loan facility and $31.5 million revolving credit facility.  The proceeds of this upsized facility are expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on five vessels, which are currently financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.

The borrowing amount of the upsized loan is the lower of $72.1 million in aggregate and 50% of the fair market value of the vessels.  The upsized loan has a final maturity of five years from the initial drawdown date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin. The upsized portion of the loan is scheduled to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $2.1 million per quarter, in aggregate, for the first twelve installments and approximately $2.0 million per quarter, in aggregate, thereafter, with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to the Company's existing credit facilities.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the beginning of the calendar year 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 that originated in China and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in the implementation of numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.  These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial markets. The reduction of economic activity has significantly reduced the global demand for oil and refined petroleum products.  While recent actions taken by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to increase the production of oil in the near term has resulted in increased tankers rates in March and April of this year, the continued impact of these production increases is uncertain.  We expect that the impact of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty in the supply of oil will continue to cause volatility in the commodity markets.  The scale and duration of the impact of these factors remain unknowable but could have a material impact on our earnings, cash flow and financial condition for 2020. An estimate of the impact on the Company’s results of operations and financial condition cannot be made at this time.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

No securities were repurchased under this program during the first quarter of 2020 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

Current Liquidity

As of May 5, 2020, the Company had $204.2 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the first quarter of 2020 and that is in progress as of April 1, 2020:

 Number of
Vessels		DrydockBallast Water
Treatment
Systems		ScrubbersAggregate Costs
($ in millions) (1)		Aggregate Offhire
Days in Q1 2020
Completed in the first quarter of 2020      
LR26556$31.3219
LR1112.873
MR665627.3321
Handymax1113.211
 14121113$64.6624
       
In progress as of April 1, 2020      
LR26526$24.2222
LR1225.0108
MR533519.1255
Handymax
 138513$48.3585

(1) Aggregate costs for vessels completed in the quarter represent the total costs incurred, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.  Aggregate costs for vessels in progress as of April 1, 2020 represent the total costs incurred through that date, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2020 through May 5, 2020):

In millions of U.S. dollarsAs of May 5, 2020 (1)
  
Q2 2020 - payments made through May 5, 2020$5.1 
Q2 2020 - remaining payments52.4 
Q3 202023.7 
Q4 20206.6 
FY 202139.9 
FY 202247.8 

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations.  These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation.  In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems.  The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

Set forth below are the estimated expected number of ships and estimated expected off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (2):

 Q2 2020 
 Ships Scheduled for (3):Off-hire
 DrydockBallast Water
Treatment Systems		ScrubbersDays (4)
LR25 2 6 412 
LR1   6 
MR5 5 10 445 
Handymax    
     
Total Q2 202010 7 16 863 
     
 Q3 2020 
 Ships Scheduled for (3):Off-hire
 DrydockBallast Water
Treatment Systems		ScrubbersDays (4)
LR23  6 254 
LR1  1 40 
MR   88 
Handymax    
     
Total Q3 20203  7 382 
     
 Q4 2020 
 Ships Scheduled for (3):Off-hire
 DrydockBallast Water
Treatment Systems		ScrubbersDays (4)
LR2    
LR11   20 
MR    
Handymax    
     
Total Q4 20201   20 
     
 FY 2021 
 Ships Scheduled for (3):Off-hire
 DrydockBallast Water
Treatment Systems		ScrubbersDays (4)
LR212  1 280 
LR111   220 
MR  8 293 
Handymax    
     
Total FY 202123  9 793 
     
 FY 2022 
 Ships Scheduled for (3):Off-hire
 DrydockBallast Water
Treatment Systems		ScrubbersDays (4)
LR25   100 
LR1  5 200 
MR11 5 5 402 
Handymax    
     
Total FY 202216 5 10 702 

(2) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously.  Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.
(3) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period.  Does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the current period.
(4) Represents total estimated expected offhire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work during the period or that commenced work in previous periods which are scheduled for completion in the current period.


Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

 In thousands of U.S. dollarsOutstanding
Principal as of
December 31,
2019
Drawdowns and
(repayments),
net		Outstanding
Principal as of
March 31,
2020
Drawdowns and
(repayments),
net		Outstanding
Principal as of
May 5,
2020
1KEXIM Credit Facility$199,013 $(58,822)$140,191 $ $140,191 
2ABN AMRO Credit Facility91,952 (2,136)89,816 (1,065)88,751 
3ING Credit Facility131,440 (3,186)128,254 (1,071)127,183 
4$35.7 Million Term Loan Facility31,618 (805)30,813 2,318 33,131 
52017 Credit Facility131,501 (3,318)128,183  128,183 
6Credit Agricole Credit Facility90,727 (2,141)88,586  88,586 
7ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility45,678 (962)44,716  44,716 
8Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility95,234 (2,105)93,129  93,129 
9ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility103,325 (2,875)100,450  100,450 
10Hamburg Commercial Bank Credit Facility (1)42,150 (795)41,355 1,429 42,784 
11Prudential Credit Facility55,463 (925)54,538 (924)53,614 
122019 DNB/GIEK Credit Facility 31,850 31,850  31,850 
13BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility 42,096 42,096  42,096 
14Ocean Yield Lease Financing149,531 (2,716)146,815 (888)145,927 
15CMBFL Lease Financing57,063 (1,227)55,836  55,836 
16BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s)93,148 (2,025)91,123 (683)90,440 
17CSSC Lease Financing229,218 (4,329)224,889 (1,442)223,447 
18BCFL Lease Financing (MRs)87,810 (2,846)84,964 (988)83,976 
192018 CMB Lease Financing126,427 (2,527)123,900 (836)123,064 
20$116.0 Million Lease Financing106,041 (1,719)104,322 (604)103,718 
21AVIC International Lease Financing127,311 (2,950)124,361  124,361 
22China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing123,750 (3,375)120,375  120,375 
23$157.5 Million Lease Financing137,942 (3,535)134,407  134,407 
24COSCO Lease Financing76,450 (1,925)74,525  74,525 
25IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MRs44,192 (1,762)42,430 (610)41,820 
26IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax12,779 (2,708)10,071 (1,276)8,795 
27IFRS 16 - Leases - acquired from Trafigura (2)513,004 88,443 601,447 (5,102)596,345 
28CSSC Scrubber Financing10,976 (1,372)9,604 (457)9,147 
292020 Senior Unsecured Notes53,750  53,750  53,750 
30Convertible Notes due 2022203,500  203,500  203,500 
  $3,170,993 $49,303 $3,220,296 $(12,199)$3,208,097 

(1) In April 2020, the Company drew down $1.4 million to partially finance the purchase and installation of the scrubber on the STI Veneto.

(2) In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) and in March 2020, the Company took delivery of an additional scrubber-fitted MR product tanker (STI Mighty), each under eight-year bareboat leases.  The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction and a $103.6 million lease liability was recorded at the commencement date of these leases, which are being accounted for as lease liabilities under IFRS 16.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2020, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020, Convertible Notes due 2022, lease financing arrangements, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2020 through May 5, 2020):

 In millions of U.S. dollars As of May 5, 2020 (1)
Pro-forma for new
financing arrangements (2)
Q2 2020 - principal payments made through May 5, 2020  $16.8 $16.8 
Q2 2020 - remaining principal payments (3) 111.0 111.0 
Q3 2020 164.8 70.5 
Q4 2020 67.1 74.3 
Q1 2021 232.5 106.6 
Q2 2021 100.3 109.7 
Q3 2021 67.5 72.2 
Q4 2021 69.7 79.0 
2022 and thereafter 2,395.2 2,634.9 
  $3,224.9 $3,275.0 

(1) Amounts represent the estimated principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of May 5, 2020 which do not incorporate the impact of the Company’s new financing initiatives which have not closed as of that date.

(2) Amounts represent the estimated principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness after incorporating the impact of the expected refinancing of upcoming maturities with the Company’s new loan agreements which have been agreed to, but all not yet closed, as of May 5, 2020.  These figures do not reflect the impact of upsized scrubber financing agreements and are subject to change based on the timing of the respective closings and drawdowns.

(3) Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.


Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2019

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded a net income of $46.6 million compared to net income of $14.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

  • TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
   For the three months ended March 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019
 Vessel revenue $254,167  $195,830 
 Voyage expenses (4,220) (295)
 TCE revenue $249,947  $195,535 
  • TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $54.4 million to $249.9 million, from $195.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase was the result of quarter over quarter improvements in TCE revenue per day across all of the Company's operating segments.  Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $22,644 per day during the three months ended March 31, 2020, from $18,570 per day during the three months ended March 31, 2019.  The first quarter of 2020 reflected improvements in TCE revenue per day, both sequentially, and as compared to the first quarter of 2019.  The strength in the first quarter of 2020 can be characterized in two components:

    -- Supply and demand dynamics shifted favorably during the fourth quarter of 2019 and early in the first quarter of 2020, driven by the January 1, 2020 implementation date of the International Maritime Organization’s ("IMO") low sulfur emissions standards.  The implementation of these standards impacted the trade flows of both crude and refined petroleum products which, combined with favorable supply and demand dynamics, resulted in improvements in daily spot market TCE rates.  

    -- Towards the end of the first quarter, travel restrictions and other preventive measure to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a precipitous decline in oil demand. Lack of corresponding production and refinery cuts resulted in a supply glut of oil and refined petroleum products, which was exacerbated by extreme oil price volatility from the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war. The oversupply of petroleum products and contango in oil prices has led to record floating storage and arbitrage opportunities of both crude and refined petroleum products.  These market conditions, which began in March 2020 and are continuing through the date of this press release, have had a disruptive impact on the supply and demand balance of product tankers, resulting in significant and prolonged spikes in spot TCE rates as vessel availability continues to tighten. 

    The increase in TCE revenue in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 135.8 operating vessels during the three months ended March 31, 2020 from an average of 119.3 operating vessels during the three months ended March 31, 2019, which was primarily the result of the Trafigura Transaction, whereby in September 2019 the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction).  Three of the MRs under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Vessel operating costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $12.1 million to $81.5 million, from $69.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) that were acquired in connection with the Trafigura Transaction whereby in September 2019 the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction).  Three of the MRs under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020.  Vessel operating costs per day remained largely consistent, increasing slightly to $6,592 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from $6,478 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

  • Charterhire expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $4.4 million to $0.0 million from $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  This decrease was the result of the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases beginning on January 1, 2019.  Under IFRS 16, there is no charterhire expense as the right of use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis (through depreciation expense) over the lease term and the lease liability is amortized over that same period (with a portion of each payment allocated to principal and a portion allocated to interest expense).  The charterhire expense recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2019 related to time or bareboat chartered-in vessels whose term expired within 12 months of the transition date of IFRS 16 and thus qualified for the practical expedient to be excluded from the standard's scope.

  • Depreciation expense - owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased slightly by $3.0 million to $46.8 million, from $43.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company installs ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers on certain of its vessels in 2020. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessel's remaining useful life.

  • Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $11.1 million to $13.2 million from $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases.  Right of use asset depreciation is approximately $0.2 million per vessel per month for the 10 vessels (seven Handymax and three MR) previously bareboat chartered-in prior to the implementation of IFRS 16. Right of use asset depreciation expense increased as a result of the Trafigura Transaction, whereby the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels in September 2019 (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction).  Three of the MRs under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and all vessels acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction are being accounted for as right of use assets under IFRS 16.  The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month.  The bareboat charters on three of the Handymax vessels are scheduled to expire during the second quarter of 2020.

  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, increased by $1.5 million to $17.3 million, from $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including an increase in restricted stock amortization. General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Financial expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $4.0 million to $44.8 million, from $48.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  The decrease was primarily driven by significant decreases in LIBOR rates, which has had a consequential impact on our variable rate borrowings.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(unaudited)

  For the three months ended
March 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data2020 2019
Revenue   
 Vessel revenue$254,167  $195,830 
     
Operating expenses   
 Vessel operating costs(81,463) (69,376)
 Voyage expenses(4,220) (295)
 Charterhire  (4,399)
 Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels(46,841) (43,814)
 Depreciation - right of use assets(13,197) (2,135)
 General and administrative expenses(17,261) (15,712)
 Total operating expenses(162,982) (135,731)
Operating income91,185  60,099 
Other (expense) and income, net   
 Financial expenses(44,765) (48,756)
 Financial income565  3,119 
 Other expenses, net(358) 14 
 Total other expense, net(44,558) (45,623)
Net income$46,627  $14,476 
     
Earnings per share   
     
 Basic$0.85  $0.30 
 Diluted$0.82  $0.30 
 Basic weighted average shares outstanding54,667,211  48,070,530 
 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)61,692,830  48,556,887 

(1) The computation of diluted earnings per share includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.  The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 was excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive under the if-converted method.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

 As of
In thousands of U.S. dollarsMarch 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents (see Note 1 below)$119,825  $202,303 
Accounts receivable (see Note 1 below)148,537  78,174 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets11,774  13,855 
Inventories9,867  8,646 
Total current assets290,003  302,978 
Non-current assets   
Vessels and drydock4,051,604  4,008,158 
Right of use assets804,726  697,903 
Other assets96,977  131,139 
Goodwill11,539  11,539 
Restricted cash12,293  12,293 
Total non-current assets4,977,139  4,861,032 
Total assets$5,267,142  $5,164,010 
Current liabilities   
Current portion of long-term debt$263,889  $235,482 
Finance lease liability122,599  122,229 
Lease liability - IFRS 1669,711  63,946 
Accounts payable21,552  23,122 
Accrued expenses45,622  41,452 
Total current liabilities523,373  486,231 
Non-current liabilities   
Long-term debt968,914  999,268 
Finance lease liability1,165,025  1,195,494 
Lease liability - IFRS 16584,237  506,028 
Total non-current liabilities2,718,176  2,700,790 
Total liabilities3,241,549  3,187,021 
Shareholders' equity   
Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:   
Share capital650  646 
Additional paid-in capital2,844,419  2,842,446 
Treasury shares(467,057) (467,057)
Accumulated deficit(352,419) (399,046)
Total shareholders' equity2,025,593  1,976,989 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,267,142  $5,164,010 

(1)     The increase in accounts receivable from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 relates to the timing of cash receipts from the Scorpio pools.  Approximately $67 million of pool distributions relating to March 2020 were received during the first week of April 2020.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

 For the three months ended March 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars2020 2019
Operating activities   
Net income$46,627  $14,476 
Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels46,841  43,814 
Depreciation - right of use assets13,197  2,135 
Amortization of restricted stock7,845  7,184 
Amortization of deferred financing fees1,458  2,215 
Write-off of deferred financing fees  275 
Accretion of convertible notes2,259  3,493 
Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations877  920 
 119,104  74,512 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Increase in inventories(1,221) (390)
(Increase) / decrease in accounts receivable(70,363) 4,208 
Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets2,080  (580)
Decrease / (increase) in other assets46  (2,676)
Decrease in accounts payable(675) (1,543)
Decrease / (increase) in accrued expenses(4,870) 1,036 
 (75,003) 55 
Net cash inflow from operating activities44,101  74,567 
Investing activities   
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels)(63,486) (18,240)
Net cash outflow from investing activities(63,486) (18,240)
Financing activities   
Debt repayments(108,617) (120,360)
Issuance of debt73,946   
Debt issuance costs(1,783) (1,284)
Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16(20,772) (1,726)
Increase in restricted cash  (9)
Repayment of convertible notes  (2,292)
Equity issuance costs  (285)
Dividends paid(5,867) (5,140)
Repurchase of common stock  (1)
Net cash (outflow) /  inflow from financing activities(63,093) (131,097)
(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents(82,478) (74,770)
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,202,303  593,652 
Cash and cash equivalents at March 31,$119,825  $518,882 



Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)

  For the three months ended March 31
  2020 2019
Adjusted EBITDA(1)  (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $158,710  $113,246 
     
Average Daily Results    
TCE per day(2) $22,644  $18,570 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,592  6,478 
     
LR2    
TCE per revenue day (2) $25,914  $22,953 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,742  6,810 
Average number of vessels 42.0  38.0 
     
LR1    
TCE per revenue day (2) $20,296  $17,929 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,678  $6,597 
Average number of vessels 12.0  12.0 
     
MR    
TCE per revenue day (2) $20,866  $15,715 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,422  $6,324 
Average number of vessels 60.8  48.3 
     
Handymax    
TCE per revenue day (2) $22,564  $17,729 
Vessel operating costs per day(3) $6,734  $6,160 
Average number of vessels 21.0  21.0 
     
Fleet data    
Average number of vessels 135.8  119.3 
     
Drydock    
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $63,486  $18,240 


(1)See Non-IFRS Measures section below.
(2)Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.
(3)Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.
   



Fleet list as of May 5, 2020

 Vessel Name Year
Built		 DWT Ice
class		 Employment Vessel type Scrubber 
           
 Owned, sale leaseback or bareboat chartered-in vessels         
1STI Brixton 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
2STI Comandante 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
3STI Pimlico 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
4STI Hackney 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
5STI Acton 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
6STI Fulham 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
7STI Camden 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
8STI Battersea 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
9STI Wembley 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
10STI Finchley 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
11STI Clapham 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
12STI Poplar 2014  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
13STI Hammersmith 2015  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
14STI Rotherhithe 2015  38,734  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A  
15STI Amber 2012  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
16STI Topaz 2012  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
17STI Ruby 2012  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
18STI Garnet 2012  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
19STI Onyx 2012  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
20STI Fontvieille 2013  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
21STI Ville 2013  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
22STI Duchessa 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
23STI Opera 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
24STI Texas City 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
25STI Meraux 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
26STI San Antonio 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
27STI Venere 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
28STI Virtus 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
29STI Aqua 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
30STI Dama 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
31STI Benicia 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
32STI Regina 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
33STI St. Charles 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
34STI Mayfair 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
35STI Yorkville 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
36STI Milwaukee 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
37STI Battery 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
38STI Soho 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
39STI Memphis 2014  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
40STI Tribeca 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
41STI Gramercy 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
42STI Bronx 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
43STI Pontiac 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
44STI Manhattan 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
45STI Queens 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
46STI Osceola 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
47STI Notting Hill 2015  49,687  1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
48STI Seneca 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
49STI Westminster 2015  49,687  1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
50STI Brooklyn 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
51STI Black Hawk 2015  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
52STI Galata 2017  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
53STI Bosphorus 2017  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
54STI Leblon 2017  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
55STI La Boca 2017  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
56STI San Telmo 2017  49,990  1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
57STI Donald C Trauscht 2017  49,990  1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
58STI Esles II 2018  49,990  1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
59STI Jardins 2018  49,990  1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed  
60STI Magic 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
61STI Majestic 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
62STI Mystery 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
63STI Marvel 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
64STI Magnetic 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
65STI Millennia 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
66STI Master 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
67STI Mythic 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
68STI Marshall 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
69STI Modest 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
70STI Maverick 2019  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
71STI Miracle 2020  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
72STI Maestro 2020  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
73STI Mighty 2020  50,000   SMRP (2) MR Yes  
74STI Excel 2015  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed  
75STI Excelsior 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed  
76STI Expedite 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed  
77STI Exceed 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed  
78STI Executive 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes  
79STI Excellence 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes  
80STI Experience 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed  
81STI Express 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes  
82STI Precision 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed  
83STI Prestige 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes  
84STI Pride 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes  
85STI Providence 2016  74,000   SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes  
86STI Elysees 2014  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
87STI Madison 2014  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
88STI Park 2014  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
89STI Orchard 2014  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
90STI Sloane 2014  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
91STI Broadway 2014  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
92STI Condotti 2014  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
93STI Rose 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
94STI Veneto 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
95STI Alexis 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
96STI Winnie 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
97STI Oxford 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
98STI Lauren 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
99STI Connaught 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
100STI Spiga 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
101STI Savile Row 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
102STI Kingsway 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
103STI Carnaby 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
104STI Solidarity 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
105STI Lombard 2015  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
106STI Grace 2016  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
107STI Jermyn 2016  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
108STI Sanctity 2016  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
109STI Solace 2016  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
110STI Stability 2016  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
111STI Steadfast 2016  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
112STI Supreme 2016  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
113STI Symphony 2016  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
114STI Gallantry 2016  113,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
115STI Goal 2016  113,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
116STI Nautilus 2016  113,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
117STI Guard 2016  113,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
118STI Guide 2016  113,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
119STI Selatar 2017  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
120STI Rambla 2017  109,999   SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed  
121STI Gauntlet 2017  113,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
122STI Gladiator 2017  113,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
123STI Gratitude 2017  113,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
124STI Lobelia 2019  110,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
125STI Lotus 2019  110,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
126STI Lily 2019  110,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
127STI Lavender 2019  110,000   SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes  
128Silent 2007  37,847  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A(5)
129Single 2007  37,847  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A(5)
130Star I 2007  37,847  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A(5)
131Sky 2007  37,847  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A(6)
132Steel 2008  37,847  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A(6)
133Stone I 2008  37,847  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A(6)
134Style 2008  37,847  1A  SHTP (1) Handymax N/A(6)
135STI Beryl 2013  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed(7)
136STI Le Rocher 2013  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed(7)
137STI Larvotto 2013  49,990   SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed(7)
                  
 Total owned, finance leased and bareboat chartered-in fleet DWT    9,438,089           
                  
 Leasehold newbuilding currently under construction                
 Hull S471  - TBN STI Maximus HVS(8)50,000      MR    
                  
 Total leasehold newbuilding product tankers DWT    50,000           
                  
 Total Fleet DWT    9,488,089           


(1)This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(2)This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(3)This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(4)This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(5)In March 2020, we extended the bareboat charter-in agreement on a previously bareboat chartered-in vessel to May 2020 from March 2020 at a bareboat rate of $6,300 per day.
(6)In March 2019, we entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on a previously bareboat chartered-in vessel. The term of the agreement is for two years at a bareboat rate of $6,300 per day. The  agreement is expected to expire on March 31, 2021.
(7)In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day.  The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.
(8)The leasehold interest in this vessel was acquired from Trafigura in September 2019 as part of the Trafigura Transaction and this vessel is currently under construction at Hyundai-Vietnam Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with expected delivery in the third quarter of 2020.


Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2019 and 2020 were as follows:

Date paidDividends per common
share
March 2019$0.100
June 2019$0.100
September 2019$0.100
December 2019$0.100
March 2020$0.100

On May 5, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of June 1, 2020 (the record date).  As of May 5, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Unsecured  Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

No securities were repurchased under this program during the first quarter of 2020 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 137 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 62 MR tankers and 21 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.6 years. In addition, the Company will bareboat charter-in one MR tanker that is currently under construction and is scheduled to be delivered in September 2020. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.


Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2019".

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

              
  For the three months ended March 31, 2019
    Per share Per share 
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount  basic  diluted 
Net income $14,476  $0.30  $0.30  
Adjustment:       
Deferred financing fees write-off 275  0.01  0.01  
Adjusted net income $14,751  $0.31  $0.30 (1)

(1) Summation differences due to rounding.


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

  For the three months
ended March 31,
In thousands of U.S. dollars  2020
 2019
Net income $46,627  $14,476 
Financial expenses 44,765  48,756 
Financial income (565) (3,119)
Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 46,841  43,814 
Depreciation - right of use assets 13,197  2,135 
Amortization of restricted stock 7,845  7,184 
Adjusted EBITDA $158,710  $113,246 



