Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polysilicon Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Application (Solar PV, Semiconductor), Manufacturing Technology, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polysilicon Market valued at USD 7426 million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth.



Massive investments in expansion of solar capacity across the globe is a key driving factor for the growth of the Polysilicon market. Governments of developing and developed countries and industrial sectors are emphasizing on the expansion of renewable energy sources, in which solar energy appears to show high potential. Thus, policy makers, regulatory bodies and industrial sectors are investing enormously in the solar energy sector. This is generating remarkable demand for solar panels across the globe. Since Polysilicon is the major raw material used for solar PV panels, demand for Polysilicon is increasing steadily across the globe. Moreover, urbanization, improved living standards, and increasing population have led to the increased need for power, which in turn is boosting the Polysilicon Market Growth. The growth of the Polysilicon industry will however be slowed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has completely halted all industries including manufacturing and logistics.



Among the Application segment in the Polysilicon market (Solar Photovoltaic and Semiconductors), Solar Photovoltaic has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period because of the adoption of energy sources that are sustainable. Moreover, governments of various countries are offering several subsidies, tax exemptions to both, manufacturers and end-users of the solar PV market. Governments are focused on reducing emissions from power plants by switching to cleaner solar energy which is driving the growth of the solar PV market.



Based on Manufacturing Technology (Siemens Process, Fluidized Bed Reactor Process and Upgraded Metallurgical Grade Silicon Process), Siemens Process dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. This is because cell manufacturers require higher-quality Polysilicon to meet the efficiency road map. Polysilicon technologies are shifting toward higher-purity Polysilicon, namely 9N and above, because higher-purity Polysilicon can boost solar cell efficiencies. The Siemens technology is capable of meeting these needs by producing Polysilicon at purity levels at or above 9N to 11N.



Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of Polysilicon market and owing to rapid growth in solar industry, semiconductor industry and high GDP growth rate, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will remain the major market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is home to many developing countries, including China and India, where there is considerable growth in solar Photovoltaic (PV). Japan is the major solar PV installations market in the region. The region is also the global centre for the manufacture of solar energy system, with Japan, China being the major manufacturers and home to some of the top global solar PV supplier companies.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Polysilicon market By Value and By Volume.

The report analyses the Polysilicon market by Application (Solar Photovoltaic and Semiconductors).

The report assesses the Polysilicon market by Manufacturing Technology (Siemens Process, Fluidized Bed Reactor Process and Upgraded Metallurgical Grade Silicon Process).

The Global Polysilicon Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Spain and Italy).

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, application and manufacturing technology. Also, the trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers & acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Wacker Chemie, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, OCI Company Limited, Daqo New Energy Corp., REC Silicon, Tokuyama Corporation, OCI Solar Power LLC, Hemlock Semiconductor, Qatar Solar Technologies - (QSTec) and Activ Solar.

The report presents the analysis of Polysilicon market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Polysilicon Market Product Outlook



4. Global Polysilicon Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025

4.3 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application (Value, Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Polysilicon Market: By Application

5.2 Solar Photovoltaic- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Semiconductors- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Technology (Value,Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Polysilicon: By Manufacturing Technology

6.2 Siemens Process- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Fluidized Bed Reactor Process- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Upgraded Metallurgical Grade Silicon Process- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Polysilicon Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Polysilicon Market: By Region



8. North America Polysilicon Market: Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

8.1 North America Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.2 North America Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

8.3 North America Polysilicon Market - Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Solar Photovoltaic, Semiconductors)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Technology (Siemens Process, Fluidized Bed Reactor Process, Upgraded Metallurgical Grade Silicon Process)

8.6 North America Polysilicon Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Polysilicon Market - By Country, By Volume (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America- By Country

8.9 United States Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.10 United States Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

8.11 United States Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

8.12 United States Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology

8.13 Canada Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.14 Canada Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

8.15 Canada Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

8.16 Canada Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology



9. Asia Pacific Polysilicon Market: Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

9.1 Asia Pacific Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.3 Asia Pacific Polysilicon Market - Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Solar Photovoltaic, Semiconductors)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Technology (Siemens Process, Fluidized Bed Reactor Process, Upgraded Metallurgical Grade Silicon Process)

9.6 Asia Pacific Polysilicon Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Polysilicon Market - By Country, By Volume (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific- By Country

9.9 India Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.10 India Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.11 India Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

9.12 India Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology

9.13 China Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.14 China Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.15 China Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

9.16 China Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology

9.17 Japan Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.18 Japan Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.19 Japan Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

9.20 Japan Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology

9.21 South Korea Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.22 South Korea Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

9.23 South Korea Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

9.24 South Korea Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology



10. Europe Polysilicon Market: Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology (2020-2025), (By Value, By Volume)

10.1 Europe Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.2 Europe Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.3 Europe Polysilicon Market - Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Solar Photovoltaic, Semiconductors)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Technology (Siemens Process, Fluidized Bed Reactor Process, Upgraded Metallurgical Grade Silicon Process)

10.6 Europe Polysilicon Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Polysilicon Market - By Country, By Volume (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe- By Country

10.9 Germany Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.10 Germany Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.11 Germany Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

10.12 Germany Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology

10.13 France Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.14 France Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.15 France Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

10.16 France Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology

10.17 Spain Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.18 Spain Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.19 Spain Polysilicon Market Leading Companies

10.20 Spain Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology

10.21 Italy Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.22 Italy Polysilicon Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume

10.23 Italy Polysilicon Market Segmentation By Application, Manufacturing Technology



11. Global Polysilicon Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Polysilicon Market Drivers

11.2 Global Polysilicon Market Restraints

11.3 Global Polysilicon Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Polysilicon Market - By Application, By Volume (Year-2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Polysilicon Market - By Manufacturing Technology, By Volume (Year-2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Polysilicon Market - By Region, By Volume, (Year-2025)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 New Product Development

12.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Wacker Chemie

14.2 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

14.3 OCI Company Limited

14.4 Daqo New Energy Corp.

14.5 REC Silicon

14.6 Tokuyama Corporation

14.7 OCI Solar Power LLC

14.8 Hemlock Semiconductor

14.9 Qatar Solar Technologies - (QSTec)

14.10 Activ Solar



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4givdu

