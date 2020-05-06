Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 6 May 2020 at 13:40

New shares of Talenom Plc have been registered in the Trade Register

Talenom Plc announced in a press release on 4 May 2020 a business acquisition and a directed share issue related to it. The subscribed 77,747 new shares in that issue have been registered in the Finnish Trade Register today on 6 May 2020.

After the registration of the new shares, the number of Talenom Plc shares is 42,835,273 shares in total. The new shares will carry shareholders rights as of their registration day.

The shares issued in the share issue will be later admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

TALENOM PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.