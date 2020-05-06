Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Markets in the Middle East - Database & Report - Data & Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in the Middle East with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation.

It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes.

It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2026 by country and use cases.

Forecasts up to 2026 by country and region:

  • 5G revenues by use case
  • 5G subscriptions by use case

Dataset Scope

List of indicators

  • Subscriptions and revenues broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC
    • 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands)
    • 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)
  • Commercial launches & coverage
  • 5G tariffs
  • 5G infrastructure suppliers
  • Carriers' wireless and total CapEx
  • 5G spectrum

Key Topics Covered:

1. Middle East
1.1. Key facts
1.2. Middle Eastern operators: among the first to announce 5G network deployments
1.3. Timeline
1.4. 5G is commercially available in six Middle-Eastern countries
1.5. Expected 5G network deployments in the Middle East
1.6. 5G spectrum: the C-band is the most preferred band for 5G
1.7. Verticals targets
1.8. 5G Capex
1.9. Capex of the main global players in the Middle East
1.10. 5G subscription forecasts in the Middle East up to 2026
1.11. 5G revenue forecasts in the Middle East up to 2026

2. Qatar
2.1. 5G in Qatar, key facts
2.2. Qatar regulation
2.3. 5G trials in Qatar
2.4. Service coverage and maturity
2.5. Higher prices for higher speeds with 5G
2.6. Ooredoo Qatar
2.7. Vodafone Qatar
2.8. 5G subscription forecasts in Qatar up to 2026
2.9. 5G revenue forecasts in Qatar up to 2026

3. Saudi Arabia
3.1. 5G in Saudi Arabia, key facts
3.2. Saudi Arabian regulation
3.3. 5G trials in Saudi Arabia
3.4. Service coverage and maturity
3.5. Main vertical targets
3.6. 5G plans in Saudi Arabia
3.7. Mobility
3.8. STC
3.9. Zain
3.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Saudi Arabia up to 2026
3.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Saudi Arabia up to 2026

4. United Arab Emirates
4.1. 5G in UAE, key facts
4.2. 5G trials in UAE
4.3. UAE regulation
4.4. Service coverage and maturity
4.5. Du
4.6. Etisalat
4.7. 5G subscription forecasts in UAE up to 2026
4.8. 5G revenue forecasts in UAE up to 2026

List of tables and figures

1. Middle East

  • 5G commercial launches in the Middle East
  • 5G Timeline - 5G commercial launches in the Middle East
  • 5G Timeline - Expected 5G commercial launches in the Middle East
  • 5G commercial availability in the Middle East
  • Expected 5G deployments in the Middle East
  • 5G Spectrum allocations in MENA
  • Capex/sales ratios in a selection of players in the Middle East
  • Etisalat capex and capex/sales
  • Oredoo capex and capex/sales
  • Zain capex and capex/sales
  • 5G subscriptions in the Middle East by use case
  • 5G subs. & 5G share of mobile subs. in the Middle East by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G revenues in the Middle East by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G rev. & 5G share of mobile rev. in the Middle East by use case, 2019-2026

2. Qatar

  • MNOs' share of total mobile subscribers in Qatar
  • 5G Timeline in Qatar, 2018-2022
  • Spectrum assignments in Qatar
  • 5G subscriptions in Qatar by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G subs. & 5G share of mobile subs. in Qatar by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G revenues in Qatar by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G revenues & 5G share of mobile revenues in Qatar by use case, 2019-2026

3. Saudi Arabia

  • MNOs' share of total mobile subscribers in Saudi Arabia
  • 5G Timeline in Saudi Arabia, 2018-2022
  • Spectrum assignments
  • 5G subscriptions in Saudi Arabia by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G subs. & 5G share of mobile subs. in Saudi Arabia by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G revenues in Saudi Arabia by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G rev. & 5G share of mobile rev. in Saudi Arabia by use case, 2019-2026

4. United Arab Emirates

  • MNOs' share of total mobile subscribers in the UAE
  • 5G Timeline in UAE, 2018-2022
  • Spectrum assignments
  • 5G subscriptions in UAE by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G subs. & 5G share of mobile subscriptions in UAE by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G revenues in UAE by use case, 2019-2026
  • 5G revenues & 5G share of mobile revenues in UAE by use case, 2019-2026

Companies Mentioned

  • Alfa
  • Batelco
  • Cisco
  • Du
  • Egypt Telecom
  • Ericsson
  • Etisalat
  • Huawei
  • MCI
  • MTN
  • Nokia
  • Omantel
  • Ooredoo
  • Qualcomm
  • Samsung
  • STC
  • Touch Lebanon
  • Viva
  • Vodafone
  • Xiaomi
  • Zain
  • ZTE

