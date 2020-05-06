Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Markets in the Middle East - Database & Report - Data & Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in the Middle East with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation.



It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes.



It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2026 by country and use cases.



Forecasts up to 2026 by country and region:

5G revenues by use case

5G subscriptions by use case

Dataset Scope

List of indicators

Subscriptions and revenues broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands) 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)

Commercial launches & coverage

5G tariffs

5G infrastructure suppliers

Carriers' wireless and total CapEx

5G spectrum

Key Topics Covered:



1. Middle East

1.1. Key facts

1.2. Middle Eastern operators: among the first to announce 5G network deployments

1.3. Timeline

1.4. 5G is commercially available in six Middle-Eastern countries

1.5. Expected 5G network deployments in the Middle East

1.6. 5G spectrum: the C-band is the most preferred band for 5G

1.7. Verticals targets

1.8. 5G Capex

1.9. Capex of the main global players in the Middle East

1.10. 5G subscription forecasts in the Middle East up to 2026

1.11. 5G revenue forecasts in the Middle East up to 2026



2. Qatar

2.1. 5G in Qatar, key facts

2.2. Qatar regulation

2.3. 5G trials in Qatar

2.4. Service coverage and maturity

2.5. Higher prices for higher speeds with 5G

2.6. Ooredoo Qatar

2.7. Vodafone Qatar

2.8. 5G subscription forecasts in Qatar up to 2026

2.9. 5G revenue forecasts in Qatar up to 2026



3. Saudi Arabia

3.1. 5G in Saudi Arabia, key facts

3.2. Saudi Arabian regulation

3.3. 5G trials in Saudi Arabia

3.4. Service coverage and maturity

3.5. Main vertical targets

3.6. 5G plans in Saudi Arabia

3.7. Mobility

3.8. STC

3.9. Zain

3.10. 5G subscription forecasts in Saudi Arabia up to 2026

3.11. 5G revenue forecasts in Saudi Arabia up to 2026



4. United Arab Emirates

4.1. 5G in UAE, key facts

4.2. 5G trials in UAE

4.3. UAE regulation

4.4. Service coverage and maturity

4.5. Du

4.6. Etisalat

4.7. 5G subscription forecasts in UAE up to 2026

4.8. 5G revenue forecasts in UAE up to 2026



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h90i

