Study was rated in the top 10% of all abstracts in this category and was selected as Poster of Distinction

Data demonstrate the potential of VBL's proprietary MOSPD2 mAbs for chronic inflammatory indications, via a novel and distinct mechanism targeting monocyte migration

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT ), (the “Company”) today announced new data implicating the potential of its anti-MOSPD2 antibodies for treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and colitis. Treatment with anti-MOSPD2 antibodies was shown to decrease inflammation and fibrosis in a NASH model and significantly reduce disease activity in a colitis model. VBL's ePoster entitled “MOSPD2: A novel therapeutic target for the treatment of inflammatory digestive disorders,” was presented at the Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2020 virtual meeting. VBL's study was rated in the top 10% of all abstracts in this category and was selected as Poster of Distinction.

Studies have emphasized the crucial role of infiltrating monocytes/macrophages for the progression of liver inflammation and fibrosis in experimental mouse models and in patients with liver cirrhosis. Peripheral monocytes are also involved in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) pathogenesis, as circulating monocytes were shown to accumulate in the inflamed gut of IBD patients and promote the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. VBL's data demonstrate that MOSPD2 plays a role in the pathogenesis of NASH and colitis, by inhibiting the accumulation of monocytes in the affected tissue. Targeting of MOSPD2 using specific monoclonal antibodies, such as the proprietary ones developed by VBL, may offer a novel and distinct treatment for chronic immune-inflammatory indications including colitis and NASH. In the NASH landscape, VBL's differentiated approach opens a possibility for treatment of patients with established disease, whose liver has advanced to stages of inflammation and fibrosis.

"These new data, which add to our promising results in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis models, are encouraging as we continue to advance our candidate VB-601 towards first-in-man," said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. "We expect a pre-IND filing later this quarter and hope to start clinical development in 2021."

For a link to VBL's presentation at the DDW conference, see: DDW Link or VBL's website

About VBL's VB-600 Platform

VBL is conducting two parallel drug development programs that are exploring the potential of MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain-containing protein 2), a protein that VBL has identified as a key regulator of cell motility, as a therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Our VB-600 platform comprises classical anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibodies for inflammatory indications, as well as bi-specific antibody candidates for oncology.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including MOSPD2, including their clinical development, therapeutic potential and clinical results. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(646) 597-6979