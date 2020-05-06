DENVER, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE: RLH) (“RLHC” or “the Company”) announced today enhanced cleanliness recommendations for its 1,000+ independently owned and operated hotels. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has released guidelines and resources to franchisees and licensees urging them to adopt vigilant cleanliness and sanitation practices to ensure positive guest experiences at any of their 8 brands.
Hotel cleanliness recommendations are based on guidance from the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization, leading hospitality trade associations such as the American Hotel and Lodging Association and Asian American Hotel Owners Association, and highly-respected commercial cleaning and sanitation companies like Ecolab, Proctor & Gamble and Diversey.
Hotels following The Company’s guidelines should be deploying several cleanliness measures including:
“The hospitality industry must change and adapt to a new normal,” says RLHC Chief Operations Officer, Gary Sims. “RLHC is working hard to be an all-encompassing resource for our owners within these uncharted territories. We hope that our work helps hotel owners succeed coming out of this pandemic by making sure there are clean and sanitized hotels for both future travelers and the employees onsite.”
About RLH Corporation
RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising of 8 brands – Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, Signature Inn, GuestHouse, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn and Knights Inn. The Company maximizes return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology, and forward-thinking services.
Media Contact:
FINN Partners
212-561-6454
rlhcorp@finnpartners.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Nikki Sacks
Investor Relations
203-682-8263
investorrelations@rlhco.com
