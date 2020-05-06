EHA abstracts to publish on May 14 with an interim update across the MANIFEST trial cohorts

Constellation to provide an additional interim update from MANIFEST at EHA in mid-June

Company continues to effectively make progress on its milestones in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced its first-quarter 2020 financial results.

“In the face of the serious public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we at Constellation remain focused on our mission of addressing unmet medical needs in cancer and hematological diseases,” said Jigar Raythatha, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “We are continuing to make progress on each of our development programs and are steadily advancing toward our goal of becoming a fully integrated hematology / oncology company with a sustainable product pipeline.

“Our vision is to transform the standard of care in myelofibrosis with CPI-0610. Encouraging preliminary data on CPI-0610 suggest possible disease-modifying effects, including improvement in bone marrow fibrosis, hemoglobin increases, and conversion of transfusion dependence to transfusion independence, as well as spleen volume reductions and symptom improvement – both in combination with ruxolitinib and as a monotherapy.

“We are also working to create novel treatments for patients in other therapeutic areas,” Mr. Raythatha concluded. “We believe that our EZH2-inhibitor franchise of CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 provides potential opportunities to treat a wide range of oncology patients, and we aim to achieve important milestones with each of these molecules this year.”

Program Updates

CPI-0610

On May 14, we expect three abstracts to publish in association with the European Hematology Association. We will provide an update with 12-week data from 29 JAK-inhibitor-naïve (first-line) patients, 24-week data from 15 JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients, and 24-week data from 48 JAK-inhibitor-experienced (second-line) patients.





Data will include preliminary evidence of disease modification, including bone marrow fibrosis, hemoglobin changes, and conversion from transfusion dependence to transfusion independence, in addition to spleen and symptom improvement.





In mid-June, we expect to present a further update in conjunction with the EHA meeting, including 12-week data from approximately 50 first-line patients, and 24-week data from 25-30 first-line patients and 70-80 second-line patients.





We aim to start a global clinical trial for CPI-0610 in the first-line setting during the second half of 2020.





We continue to plan to meet with the FDA in mid-2020 to discuss the future development of CPI-0610.

EZH2

The ProSTAR trial is fully enrolled and we plan to determine next steps for CPI-1205 after taking a mid-year data cut. As we previously discussed, our plans for any potential Phase 3 program for CPI-1205 will depend on our assessment of these data on duration of effect, as well as other considerations.





The Phase 1 clinical trial for CPI-0209 is proceeding as planned, and we expect to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose in the second half of 2020. Once we have established the Phase 2 dose we plan to start a broad-based expansion study in solid tumors.

Impact of COVID-19

Execution of ongoing clinical trials. Patient safety remains paramount in the execution of our clinical trials. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to treat patients in our MANIFEST, ProSTAR, and CPI-0209 clinical trials.



Patient enrollment in MANIFEST began to slow toward the end of first quarter of 2020. Prior to the pandemic, we had met or exceeded our internal enrollment goal for MANIFEST, and we continue to assess what impact the pandemic could have on our MANIFEST trial timeline. Similarly, while we have had incidences of incomplete data collection to date, we are utilizing provisions of the protocol and recent regulatory guidance that provide potential flexibility in the time and place of data collection, and we will continue to monitor the situation. We expect to provide a data update at EHA similar to our plans prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.



To date, we have not seen a significant impact of COVID-19 on clinical trials for CPI-1205 or CPI-0209. The ProSTAR trial for CPI-1205 is proceeding, and we continue to expect to do a data cut in mid-2020 and to provide an update shortly thereafter. Our CPI-0209 Phase 1 trial continues as planned before the COVID-19 outbreak and we continue to expect to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose in the second half of 2020.

CPI-0610 Phase 3 clinical trial. Conditions at clinical trial sites caused by COVID-19 may impact the timing of the start of our Phase 3 clinical trial for CPI-0610. However, we still aim to begin this trial in the second half of 2020.





Manufacturing. We have experienced some disruption in our supply chain due to COVID-19. However, supply chain disruptions have not impacted our overall timelines for conducting clinical trials to date, and we continue to manufacture batches for our ongoing clinical trials.

Milestones

The Company anticipates achieving the following milestones during 2020:

CPI-0610 – Provide MANIFEST program update at EHA in June

CPI-0610 – Initiate Phase 3 clinical trial in second half of 2020

CPI-0610 – Provide additional MANIFEST program update by end of year

CPI-1205 – Provide ProSTAR program update and determine next steps mid-year

CPI-0209 – Provide program update, including recommended Phase 2 dose, by end of year

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of March 31, 2020, were $358.8 million, a decrease of 6.5% compared to December 31, 2019, primarily due to operating expenses.





Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 28.1% year over year to $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to increased clinical trial expenses.





General and administrative (G&A) expenses grew 33.4% year over year to $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to building out the organization of the company.





The net loss attributed to common shareholders increased 31.0% year over year to $25.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to increased R&D and G&A expenses. The net loss per share attributable to common shareholders decreased 18.7% to $0.61 per share due to an increase in shares outstanding as a result of the private placement in October 2019 and the public offering in December 2019, offset in part by the increased net loss.

Financial Guidance

Constellation expects that its current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will enable it to fund operations into the second half of 2022.

Results of Operations (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per-share amounts) 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 20,075 $ 15,677 General and administrative 5,908 4,429 Total operating expenses 25,983 20,106 Loss from operations (25,983 ) (20,106 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,404 755 Interest expense (850 ) (75 ) Total other income (expense), net 554 680 Loss before income taxes (25,429 ) (19,426 ) Income tax expense 15 — Net loss $ (25,444 ) $ (19,426 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.75 ) Weighted average number of common shares used in net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 41,765,635 25,804,595 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (25,444 ) $ (19,426 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (84 ) 9 Total other comprehensive gain (loss) $ (84 ) $ 9 Comprehensive loss $ (25,528 ) $ (19,417 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31, December 31, (In $ thousands) 2020 2019







Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,464 $ 334,332 Marketable securities 168,385 49,602 Total current assets 361,666 386,989 Total assets 373,061 399,130 Current liabilities 19,285 22,755 Long-term debt, net of current portion and discount 29,681 29,642 Total liabilities 57,535 61,546 Total stockholders’ equity 315,526 337,584

