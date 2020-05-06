CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced its first-quarter 2020 financial results.
“In the face of the serious public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we at Constellation remain focused on our mission of addressing unmet medical needs in cancer and hematological diseases,” said Jigar Raythatha, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “We are continuing to make progress on each of our development programs and are steadily advancing toward our goal of becoming a fully integrated hematology / oncology company with a sustainable product pipeline.
“Our vision is to transform the standard of care in myelofibrosis with CPI-0610. Encouraging preliminary data on CPI-0610 suggest possible disease-modifying effects, including improvement in bone marrow fibrosis, hemoglobin increases, and conversion of transfusion dependence to transfusion independence, as well as spleen volume reductions and symptom improvement – both in combination with ruxolitinib and as a monotherapy.
“We are also working to create novel treatments for patients in other therapeutic areas,” Mr. Raythatha concluded. “We believe that our EZH2-inhibitor franchise of CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 provides potential opportunities to treat a wide range of oncology patients, and we aim to achieve important milestones with each of these molecules this year.”
Program Updates
CPI-0610
EZH2
Impact of COVID-19
Milestones
The Company anticipates achieving the following milestones during 2020:
CPI-0610 – Provide MANIFEST program update at EHA in June
CPI-0610 – Initiate Phase 3 clinical trial in second half of 2020
CPI-0610 – Provide additional MANIFEST program update by end of year
CPI-1205 – Provide ProSTAR program update and determine next steps mid-year
CPI-0209 – Provide program update, including recommended Phase 2 dose, by end of year
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Financial Guidance
Constellation expects that its current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will enable it to fund operations into the second half of 2022.
Results of Operations (unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except share and per-share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|20,075
|$
|15,677
|General and administrative
|5,908
|4,429
|Total operating expenses
|25,983
|20,106
|Loss from operations
|(25,983
|)
|(20,106
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|1,404
|755
|Interest expense
|(850
|)
|(75
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|554
|680
|Loss before income taxes
|(25,429
|)
|(19,426
|)
|Income tax expense
|15
|—
|Net loss
|$
|(25,444
|)
|$
|(19,426
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,
basic and diluted
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares used in net loss per share
attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|41,765,635
|25,804,595
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(25,444
|)
|$
|(19,426
|)
|Other comprehensive gain (loss)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(84
|)
|9
|Total other comprehensive gain (loss)
|$
|(84
|)
|$
|9
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(25,528
|)
|$
|(19,417
|)
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(In $ thousands)
|2020
|2019
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|190,464
|$
|334,332
|Marketable securities
|168,385
|49,602
|Total current assets
|361,666
|386,989
|Total assets
|373,061
|399,130
|Current liabilities
|19,285
|22,755
|Long-term debt, net of current portion and discount
|29,681
|29,642
|Total liabilities
|57,535
|61,546
|Total stockholders’ equity
|315,526
|337,584
Conference Call
Constellation will host a conference call at 8:00 AM EDT on May 6, 2020, to discuss its clinical programs and financial results. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events. To participate in the live question-and-answer session, please dial (877) 473-2077 (domestic) or (661) 378-9662 (international) and refer to conference ID 4372778.
About Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects for its business and statements regarding the development status of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of availability of clinical trial data and the Company’s ability to fund its operations until the second half of 2022. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to: obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim data from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of CPI-0610, CPI-1205 and CPI-0209; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates, or at all, in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives; the COVID-19 pandemic and general economic and market conditions. CPI-0610, CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 are investigational therapies and have not been approved by the FDA (or any other regulatory authority). For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
