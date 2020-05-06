PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore appoints Brian Di Donato as Chief Financial Officer and

Head of Strategy

(OXFORD, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. & ROCKVILLE, Md., 6 May 2020) Immunocore , a pioneering, clinical-stage T cell receptor biotechnology company working to develop and commercialize a new generation of transformative medicines to address unmet needs in cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, today announces that Brian Di Donato has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, with immediate effect.

Brian has more than 20 years of financial and leadership experience and will be responsible for Immunocore’s corporate strategy, finance and investor relations. Most recently, Brian was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company listed on NASDAQ, recently acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Commenting on the appointment, Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore, said: “Brian’s significant financial knowledge and breadth of experience in developing and leading corporate strategies will be invaluable to Immunocore. We are rapidly growing our pipeline with our lead compound, tebentafusp, in pivotal trials and are continuing to advance additional candidates into clinical development, despite the COVID-19 global crisis impacting the industry’s operations. Bringing someone of Brian’s caliber to Immunocore is further testament to our unique platform, pipeline and science, and I look forward to working with Brian and the rest of the team to deliver on our strategy.”

“I am pleased to join Immunocore at such a significant stage in its development with five clinical stage assets,” said Brian Di Donato, new Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy of Immunocore. “I am excited to work closely with Bahija, the leadership team and our investors as the Company continues on its mission of transforming the lives of people with cancer, serious infections or autoimmune disease.”

Brian is an experienced public company CFO, financier, and buy-side investor having held positions as Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sorin Capital Management, President and Chief Investment Officer at Capmark Investments, Executive Director in fixed-income capital markets at Morgan Stanley and Vice President at UBS Securities. He holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business and Bachelor of Science degrees in biology from Penn State University and mechanical engineering from Villanova University. Prior to business school, he was an aerospace engineering officer in the U.S. Navy.

- Ends -

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a pioneering, clinical-stage T cell receptor biotechnology company working to develop and commercialize a new generation of transformative medicines to address unmet needs in cancer, infection and autoimmune disease. The Company’s most advanced programs are in oncology and it has a rich pipeline of programmes in infectious and autoimmune diseases. Immunocore’s lead programme, tebentafusp (IMCgp100), has entered pivotal clinical studies as a treatment for patients with metastatic uveal melanoma. Collaboration partners include Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Immunocore is headquartered at Milton Park, Oxfordshire, UK, with offices in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania and Rockville, Maryland in the US. For more information, please visit www.immunocore.com .

