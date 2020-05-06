LEBANON, N.H., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcast , the leading global provider of programmatic recruiting technology, today announced the launch of Xcelerate - the next generation of its award-winning job ad exchange, Appcast Exchange. Xcelerate is immediately available for use by employers and select recruitment advertising agencies in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.



Xcelerate offers several upgrades to Appcast’s existing solutions, specifically:

Automatic optimization for candidate quality - With its upgraded Applicant Tracking Connection technology, Appcast Xcelerate automatically learns where hireable candidates for each employer live, work and hang out online. Existing Appcast customers who have piloted this technology have been able to reduce cost-per-hire by up to 60 percent and increase quality candidate volume by up to 200 percent without increasing their existing budget. Appcast’s premiere certified integration partners include Oracle, Taleo, Fountain, Greenhouse, IBM Kenexa and iCIMS.





- With its upgraded Applicant Tracking Connection technology, Appcast Xcelerate automatically learns where hireable candidates for each employer live, work and hang out online. Existing Appcast customers who have piloted this technology have been able to reduce cost-per-hire by up to 60 percent and increase quality candidate volume by up to 200 percent without increasing their existing budget. Appcast’s premiere certified integration partners include Oracle, Taleo, Fountain, Greenhouse, IBM Kenexa and iCIMS. Upgraded analytics - Appcast Xcelerate’s upgraded user interface provides enhanced data visualizations and improved reporting capabilities, including the ability to export data to any standard API enabled third party analytics platform.



- Appcast Xcelerate’s upgraded user interface provides enhanced data visualizations and improved reporting capabilities, including the ability to export data to any standard API enabled third party analytics platform. Job title testing & optimization - Appcast Xcelerate now offers sophisticated A/B testing tools to allow recruitment marketers the ability to trial new job titles at scale to improve the ROI of their job posting budgets radically.





- Appcast Xcelerate now offers sophisticated A/B testing tools to allow recruitment marketers the ability to trial new job titles at scale to improve the ROI of their job posting budgets radically. Source transparency - Appcast Xcelerate now provides source reporting that shows which job sites and internet destinations are delivering candidates in Xcelerate’s network.

Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast, shared, “Using real-time data from the ATS to optimize job postings for better quality candidates, has long been a dream of recruitment marketers. Appcast Xcelerate makes this dream a reality while also introducing some of the most sought after features that our 1,000+ clients have been clamoring for over the last 18 months. Appcast Xcelerate marks our next evolution to deliver more value to hiring organizations.”

To learn more about Appcast Xcelerate, visit https://www.appcast.io/product/xcelerate/ .