LEBANON, N.H., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcast, the leading global provider of programmatic recruiting technology, today announced the launch of Xcelerate - the next generation of its award-winning job ad exchange, Appcast Exchange. Xcelerate is immediately available for use by employers and select recruitment advertising agencies in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Xcelerate offers several upgrades to Appcast’s existing solutions, specifically:
Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast, shared, “Using real-time data from the ATS to optimize job postings for better quality candidates, has long been a dream of recruitment marketers. Appcast Xcelerate makes this dream a reality while also introducing some of the most sought after features that our 1,000+ clients have been clamoring for over the last 18 months. Appcast Xcelerate marks our next evolution to deliver more value to hiring organizations.”
To learn more about Appcast Xcelerate, visit https://www.appcast.io/product/xcelerate/.
About Appcast
Using real-time data and programmatic technology, Appcast is advancing the recruitment advertising industry, enabling employers, agencies, recruitment firms and job boards alike to improve recruitment outcomes, ROI and attract high-quality job seekers. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io.
