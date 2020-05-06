Announced 14 presentations at upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual Annual Meeting highlighting Huntington’s disease, ALS SOD1, vectorized antibodies, novel capsids, and manufacturing
Formed new Scientific Advisory Board with industry-leading expertise
Ended Q1 2020 with over $250M of cash and equivalents with expected runway into mid-2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) today reported its first quarter 2020 financial results, program progress and corporate updates.
“Our goal is to develop life-changing therapies for people living with severe neurological disease, and despite the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, we ended the first quarter of 2020 in a strong position and expect to provide important progress updates across our programs over the course of 2020,” said Andre Turenne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. “As we advance our pioneering work for both rare and common neurological diseases, we are privileged to have assembled a distinguished group of advisors, comprised of some of the world’s leaders in genetic medicine and neuroscience. Moving forward, their scientific expertise will be invaluable in supporting our efforts for patients in need.”
Recent Corporate Highlights and Program Outlook
VY-AADC (NBIb-1817) for Parkinson’s Disease
VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s Disease
Early Pipeline and Platform
Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board
Expansion of Technical Operations and Manufacturing Facilities
Anticipated Upcoming Milestones
VY-AADC (NBIb-1817) for Parkinson’s Disease:
VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s Disease:
Early Pipeline and Platform:
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Financial Guidance
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Friedreich’s ataxia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “undoubtedly,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements Voyager makes regarding the ability of Voyager to maintain a high level of business critical activity and maintain a level of scientific leadership during the COVID-19 health crisis, the continued operation and effect of the Scientific Advisory Board on Voyager’s research and development activities, the completion of construction projects to expand Voyager’s facilities and to establish operations in the new facilities, the ability to maintain a Scientific Advisory Board, and to retain as members of the Scientific Advisory Board individuals of recognized scientific prominence, the initiation, timing, progress, activities, goals and reporting of results of its preclinical programs and clinical trials and its research and development programs, the potential benefits, timing and future operation of the collaboration agreements with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences, its ability to identify and attract parties to participate in research and development collaborations, its ability to advance its AAV-based gene therapies into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials, the potential clinical utility of its product candidates, its ability to continue to develop its gene therapy platform, its ability to perform under existing collaborations including those with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences, its ability to add new programs to its pipeline, the regulatory pathway of, and the timing or likelihood of its regulatory filings and approvals for, any of its product candidates, its ability to operate its research and development activities efficiently and effectively, the utility and value of Voyager’s patent portfolio, and Voyager’s anticipated financial results, including Voyager’s available cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities, the receipt by Voyager of revenues or reimbursement payments from collaboration partners, Voyager’s operating expenses, and Voyager’s ability to fund its operating expenses with its current cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities through a stated time period are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Voyager’s management that, although Voyager believes such forward-looking statements to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Voyager expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the severity and length of the COVID-19 health crisis, the imposition of governmental controls and guidance addressing the COVID health crisis, and the financial and human resources available to Voyager to manage the COVID-19 health crisis; the inability of Voyager to create research and development programs combining sufficient levels of scientific interest and applied expertise to be attractive in recruiting and maintaining renown scientists to serve as members of a Scientific Advisory Board; the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the ability to effectively present such data by means of conference proceedings conducted virtually in response to the COVID-19 health crisis; the expectations for regulatory communications, submissions and approvals; the continued development of the gene therapy platform; Voyager’s scientific approach and general development progress; the ability to attract and retain talented contractors and employees; the ability to create and protect intellectual property; the sufficiency of cash resources; the possibility or the timing of the exercise of development, commercialization, license and other options under collaborations; and the availability or commercial potential of Voyager’s product candidates. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Voyager’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in the press release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Investors:
Paul Cox
VP, Investor Relations
857-201-3463
pcox@vygr.com
Media:
Sheryl Seapy
W2Opure
949-903-4750
sseapy@purecommunications.com
Selected Financial Information
($-amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Statement of Operations Items:
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|18,067
|$
|5,197
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|32,294
|24,831
|General and administrative
|10,206
|9,659
|Total operating expenses
|42,500
|34,490
|Operating loss
|(24,433
|)
|(29,293
|)
|Total other income
|170
|2,123
|Net loss
|$
|(24,263
|)
|$
|(27,170
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(0.81
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|36,963,255
|33,353,061
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Selected Balance Sheet Items
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities
|$
|250,931
|$
|281,533
|Total assets
|$
|322,610
|$
|354,760
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|22,308
|$
|25,586
|Deferred revenue
|$
|186,150
|$
|194,493
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|79,757
|$
|99,512
