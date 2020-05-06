PHILADELPHIA and EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide construction administration services for the exterior door and window replacement project at the Osborn Correctional Facility near Enfield, CT. The $40 million, Design – Bid – Build (DBB) project will upgrade door and window elements of the facility to provide increased energy efficiency and new, secure exterior entrances and exits.



Working under the direction of the Connecticut Department of Administration (DAS) staff, Hill will oversee and coordinate project activities from pre-construction through close-out. Hill’s services will include support for conceptual planning; design management; master schedule review and analysis; constructability review; cost estimating; bid support; document management; construction monitoring; training, start-up and occupancy; and final inspection, among others. Key to Hill’s administration of the project will be leveraging the firm’s DBB expertise to make certain the DAS achieves the cost and schedule benefits of the delivery method.

Hill Senior Project Manager Michael Steinbrecher, LEED AP, said of the award: “With our team’s experience managing DBB construction projects on constrained sites, combined with our proven track record delivering secure correctional projects, we are well-prepared to respond to DAS’ needs during the Osborn project. We will commit to DAS the resources, technical expertise, and leadership skills required to assist in decision making, provide accurate and timely information, resolve issues promptly, and keep the project on track.”

“This project adds to a long line of U.S. correctional facility administrations that have entrusted Hill with their important work,” said Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer. “These projects require coordination with state correctional departments and law enforcement, which Hill manages effectively and efficiently thanks to our seasoned professionals.”

