According to latest report “Automotive Weigh in Motion Market by Sensor (Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Single Load Cell), Installation (In-Road System, Weigh Bridge System, On Board Weighing), Application (Traffic Data Collection, Weigh Enforcement, Weigh Based Trolling, Bridge Protection, Industrial Truck Weighing), Speed (Low Speed, High Speed), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive weigh in motion systems will reach around $3 billion by 2026. Rising government inclination towards adoption of smart transportation to provide smooth and safe transportation will boost the market demand.

Increasing government spending on smart transportation is the major factor behind increasing automotive weigh in motion market demand. Many authorized organizations in the U.S. have strongly endorsed adoption of intelligent transport systems in the country to increase vehicle mobility and safety. Countries such as South Korea have also planned to invest over USD 3.2 billion till 2020 as a part of country’s intelligent transport system plan.

Among all the types of sensors available in the industry, single load cell is the most accurate sensor. This type of sensor has an accuracy of over 6% or even better at highways. With proper maintenance, installation and calibration of these sensors, a single load cell sensor can last up to 12 years. However, sites which require highly accurate data, calibration is practiced annually.

Automotive weigh in motion systems have different installation techniques including on board WIM, in board WIM and weight bridge systems. Bridge WIM is a special dynamic weighing technology in which sensors are attached at the soffit of bridges. The sensors installed in these systems measure strains caused by bridge bending caused by passage of heavy vehicle from the bridge. In addition to the data measured by other WIM systems , bridge WIM also provide additional information regarding bridge behavior as well which proves valuable for bridge safety assessment. Thus, this segment will record a share of over 10% demand share in 2026.

Weight based trolling application registered a significant automotive weigh in motion market demand in the year 2019, with a revenue share of over 20%. The road user generally pays a toll based on the weight or load of their vehicle. Automotive weigh in motion not only ensure right and fair prices for tolling systems, but also helps in generating finance for maintenance of road infrastructure.

High speed WIM systems are anticipated to grow at a rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. Above average industry growth rate is attributed to benefits offered by these systems over low speed WIM system. These systems provide monitoring and measurement data without disrupting the traffic flow and helps in avoiding any traffic congestion. The technology is practiced in many middle east countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.

North America hold a share of over 28% in global automotive weigh in motion market in 2019. Regional demand is highly dependent on strict regulations regarding traffic safety and overloading vehicles. However, both the U.S. and Canada has been witnessing a significant drop-in commercial transportation activity, which may hamper the industry growth in the short run. In the U.S., the COVID-19 impact is more severe where the commercial activity is almost 63% less than normal transportation activity.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Profit margin

3.3.2. Value addition

3.3.3. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4. Value chain disruption analysis

3.3.5. Vendor matrix

3.3.5.1. List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.5.2. List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.5.3. List of key/potential customers

3.4. Raw material analysis

3.4.1. COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.5. Innovation & sustainability

3.5.1. Patent analysis

3.5.2. Future trends

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. U.S.

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. China

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.9.2. Brand analysis

3.9.3. Key stakeholders

3.9.4. Strategic dashboard

3.10. Regional price trends

3.10.1. COVID 19 impact on pricing

3.10.2. Cost structure analysis

3.10.2.1. R&D cost

3.10.2.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.10.2.3. Raw material cost

3.10.2.4. Distribution cost

3.10.2.5. Operating cost

3.10.2.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.11. Porter’s analysis

3.11.1. Supplier power

3.11.2. Buyer power

3.11.3. Threat of new entrants

3.11.4. Threat of substitutes

3.11.5. Industry rivalry

3.12. PESTEL analysis

3.13. COVID 19 impact on demand of automotive weigh in motion by application

3.13.1. Traffic data collection

3.13.2. Weight enforcement

3.13.3. Weight based tolling

3.13.4. Bridge protection

3.13.5. Industrial truck weighing

