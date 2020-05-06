LATHAM, N.Y., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has announced its CEO, Andy Marsh, will participate in the podcast event The Global Hydrogen Economy - Fueling a Low-Carbon Future put on by Reuters and the Hydrogen Council. Under the leadership of Mr. Marsh, Plug Power has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen and builder of more hydrogen refueling stations than anyone else in the world. He will join other industry leading panelists Pierre-Étienne Franc, VP Hydrogen Energy, Air Liquide, and Saehoon Kim, Senior VP, Head of Fuel Cell Centre, Hyundai to share insights regarding the role hydrogen plays in the world’s energy mix.



Join the free podcast:

Date: May 7, 2020

Time: 7:00 – 8:00 am ET

Participant Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3916003427602379020?source=Website-PopUp

About the Podcast Event:

In collaboration with the Hydrogen Council, join Reuters Events industry leading panel in order to:

Unpack the global Hydrogen Economy, from decarbonising downstream and mobility to energy and storage in order to position yourself within the low-carbon transition

Gain insight into how Hydrogen is being utilized already, and harness vital lessons learned from the successes and challenges of deployment so far

Explore what is needed to develop hydrogen at scale in international markets, and learn how low-carbon hydrogen will provide a crucial fuel for the energy transition

About Plug Power Inc.

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 30,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

