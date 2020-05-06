Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Adhesives & Sealants Market by Resin Type (Emulsion, Polyurethane, Epoxy, EVA, Silicone), Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Medical & Hygiene, Automotive & Transportation) - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2021, in terms of value.



The rising demand for adhesives and sealants across various applications, such as paper & packaging, medical & hygiene, consumer/DIY, and others, is expected to drive the growth of the adhesives & sealants industry. Impact on logistics & supply chain and shut down of manufacturing facilities due to the impact of COVID-19 are restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the application, the paper & packaging segment is expected to lead the adhesives market during the forecast period.



The paper & packaging application accounts for the largest share in the adhesives & sealants market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2019 and 2021. The growth of this segment is likely to be driven by the increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications. These applications range from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials.



The EVA-based resin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



EVA adhesives market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. EVA adhesives have better adhesion to a wide variety of substrates and better retention of properties at a lower temperature than polyethylene adhesives. These copolymer systems set quickly, require no cure or fusing for water or solvent removal, and require relatively less equipment, operating, and material costs. These adhesives are more susceptible to cold flow and solvent attack than polyethylene or polyamide adhesives.



APAC is expected to lead the adhesives & sealants market during the forecast period.



The APAC adhesives & sealants industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. APAC is the largest consumer of adhesives & sealants. Increasing population and technological advancements in the medical & hygiene and packaging industries are expected to fuel the growth of the adhesives & sealants industry in the region. China, Japan, and India are the major countries in the APAC adhesives & sealants market. The market is witnessing high growth in the US and Europe owing to the increasing demand for medical infrastructure across the globe, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for adhesives & sealants.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Covid-19 Impact on Adhesives & Sealants Ecosystem

4.1 Value Chain of Adhesives & Sealants industry

4.2 Impact on Value Chain

4.2.1 Raw Materials Suppliers

4.2.2 Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers

4.2.3 Adhesive Equipment Manufacturers/Suppliers

4.2.4 End-Product Manufacturers

4.3 Macroeconomic indicators

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 increasing Demand for Medical Supplies & Equipment

4.4.1.2 Growing Awareness & Concern About Health & Personal Hygiene

4.4.1.3 increasing Packaging Demand for Healthcare and FMCG Products

4.4.1.4 Rising E-Commerce Sales

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities

4.4.2.2 Shortage of Raw Materials



5 Customer Analysis

5.1 Shift in Building & Construction industry

5.1.1 introduction

5.1.2 Disruption in Building & Construction industry

5.1.2.1 Disruption in the Building & Construction industry to Impact the Adhesives Market

5.1.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Building & Construction Adhesives Market

5.1.3.1 Impact on Customers Revenues

5.1.3.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions

5.1.3.2.1 North America

5.1.3.2.2 Europe

5.1.3.2.3 Apac

5.1.3.3 Author's View on Growth Outlook and Opportunities

5.2 Shift in Packaging industry

5.2.1 introduction

5.2.2 Disruption in Packaging industry

5.2.2.1 Disruption in the Protective Packaging industry to Impact the Packaging Adhesives Market

5.2.3 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.2.3.1 Impact on Customers Revenues

5.2.3.1.1 Amcor

5.2.3.1.2 international Paper

5.2.3.1.3 Tetra Pak

5.2.3.1.4 Macfarlane Group Plc

5.2.3.2 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

5.3 Shift in Automotive industry

5.3.1 introduction

5.3.2 Disruption in Automotive industry

5.3.3 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.3.3.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues

5.3.3.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions

5.3.3.2.1 China

5.3.3.2.2 Europe

5.3.3.2.3 US

5.3.3.3 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

5.4 Shift in Medical industry

5.4.1 introduction

5.4.2 Disruption in Medical industry

5.4.3 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.4.3.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues

5.4.3.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions

5.4.3.3 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

5.4.3.4 Author's Viewpoint on Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities

5.5 Shift in Aerospace industry

5.5.1 introduction

5.5.2 Disruption in Aerospace industry

5.5.3 Impact on Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.5.3.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues

5.5.3.2 Customer's Most Impacted Regions

5.5.3.2.1 Impact on Passenger Airlines By Region

5.5.3.2.2 Impact on Cargo Airlines By Region

5.5.3.2.3 Some of the Economic Impacts at National Level include:

5.5.3.3 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

5.5.3.4 Author's Viewpoint on Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities



6 Impact of Covid-19 on Adhesive & Sealants Companies

6.1 Biggest Gainers, By Top Application

6.1.1 Medical Devices & Hygiene

6.1.1.1 Respiratory Support Devices

6.1.1.2 Implantable Devices

6.1.1.3 injectable Devices

6.1.1.4 Medical Adhesive Tapes

6.1.1.5 Masks

6.1.2 Paper & Packaging

6.2 Biggest Losers, By Top Applications

6.2.1 Automotive

6.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

6.3 Biggest Gainers, By Top Materials

6.3.1 Emulsion Adhesives & Sealants

6.3.2 Medical Silicones

6.4 Biggest Losers, By Top Materials

6.4.1 Epoxy

6.4.2 Plastisol

6.5 Covid-19 Impact on Top Companies

6.5.1 3M Company

6.5.1.1 Covid-19-Related Developments/Strategies

6.5.2 Ethicon (J&J)

6.5.2.1 Covid-19-Related Developments/Strategies

6.5.3 Henkel

6.5.3.1 Covid-19-Related Developments/Strategies

6.5.4 Arkema

6.5.4.1 Covid-19-Related Developments/Strategies



7 Impact of Covid-19 on Short-Term Strategies of Adhesives & Sealants Companies

7.1 Impact on Adhesives & Sealants Companies Portfolio

7.1.1 Product

7.1.2 Application

7.1.3 Region

7.2 Winning Strategies to Gain Market Share

7.2.1 Short-Term Strategies (Till Dec 2020)

7.2.2 Mid-Term Strategies (2021-2022)

7.2.3 Long-Term Strategies (2022 Onwards)



8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Adhesives Market

8.1 By Adhesives & Sealants Type

8.1.1 Emulsion Adhesives & Sealants

8.1.2 Polyurethane Adhesives & Sealants

8.1.3 Epoxy Adhesives & Sealants

8.1.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Adhesives & Sealants

8.1.5 Silicone Adhesives & Sealants

8.1.6 Plastisol Adhesives & Sealants

8.1.7 Other Adhesives & Sealants

8.2 By Application

8.2.1 Paper & Packaging

8.2.2 Building & Construction

8.2.3 Woodworking

8.2.4 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.5 Medical & Hygiene

8.2.6 Consumer & Diy

8.2.7 Leather & Footwear

8.2.8 Sealants, Assembly & Others

8.2.8.1 Sealants

8.2.8.2 Assembly

8.2.8.3 Others

8.3 By Geography

8.3.1 Apac

8.3.1.1 China

8.3.1.2 Rest of Apac

8.3.2 Europe

8.3.2.1 Germany

8.3.2.2 France

8.3.2.3 Italy

8.3.2.4 UK

8.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.3.3 North America

8.3.3.1 US

8.3.3.2 Rest of North America

8.3.4 Rest of the World (RoW)



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Arkema

Epoxy

Ethicon (J&J)

Henkel

Plastisol



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwo76l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900