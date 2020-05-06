Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Homeland Security Management Market by Technology (Thermal Imaging, AI-based Solution and Blockchain Solution), End-Use (Cyber Security, Aviation Security, Law Enforcement, and Risk & Emergency) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for AI-based homeland security solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market during the COVID-19 crisis



The COVID-19 crisis has created a demand for facial recognition solutions that do not require human interference and can replace fingerprint scanners. AI platforms that analyze personal, clinical, travel, and social data, including family history and lifestyle habits from social media sources, will enable more accurate and precise predictions of individual risk profiles and healthcare results. AI has already found its way into homeland security applications. AI-driven perception, processing, and analysis are essential for collecting, sorting, and interpreting data for better-informed human decision-making.



Based on end-use, the cybersecurity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period within the homeland security management market



Based on end-use, the cybersecurity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Positive growth is expected in the cybersecurity sector due to a 7 to 8 percent increase in cyber threats in the last three months. An increase in the implementation of IT security systems is expected for the next 12 months.



The spread of COVID-19 is posing serious challenges for airlines, airports, and their ecosystems. In the long term, however, the pandemic could help catalyze investments in new technologies and radically reshape the industry.



Based on technology, the AI-based solutions segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the homeland security management market.



Based on technology, the AI-based solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. COVID-19 patients need frequent monitoring of their infected lungs using chest X-rays, but quantifying the extent of the infection is a time-consuming step for already overloaded radiologists. There is a high demand for AI-based solutions that can detect findings like ground-glass opacities and consolidation abnormalities that are indicative of COVID-19. AI-powered solutions also help detect tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, lung malignancies, and medical emergencies like lung collapses and cardiac disorders. They can also localize lesions and quantify the volume of an infection.



Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the homeland security management market in 2020



Higher adoption of unmanned systems such as drones and robots to disinfect affected areas, as well as the increasing usage of robots in the healthcare sector for logistics purposes in hospitals, is anticipated to boost the market for homeland security management solutions in Asia Pacific. Hospitals in China, are now shipping in robots that can disinfect patient rooms from the Danish company UVD Robots. UVD Robots work by emitting ultraviolet light throughout an area in order to kill viruses and bacteria, including the novel coronavirus.

