Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Impact Modifier Market, By Type (ABS, CPE, MBS, Acrylic, EPDM, Others), By Host Polymer (PVC, PMMA, Polyolefin, Polyester, Polyamide, Others), By End User (Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Impact Modifier Market is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2025, driven by the rising demand from end-user industries including construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods.



However, the demand for impact modifiers is expected to fall by over 30% owing to anticipated decline in various end-use sectors due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Construction and automotive sector are being majorly hit by the spread of COVID-19, thus resulting in decline in the demand for impact modifiers. Moreover, economic slowdown across the globe and decline in investments in new construction projects has drastically fallen, thus impacting the consumption of impact modifiers.



The Global Impact Modifier Market is segmented based on type of impact modifier, host polymer, end-user, and region. Based on end-user segmentation, the market can be fragmented into construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods and others. The construction segment is expected to continue its dominance in the Global Impact Modifier Market, followed by automotive, packaging and consumer goods end-use segments. Among all the host polymer segments, PVC and PMMA are expected to dominate the market, accounting for a cumulative market share of more than 60% of the impact modifier market through 2025.



Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance in the Global Impact Modifier Market through 2025. Major players operating in the Global Impact Modifier Market are Arkema Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont De Nemours, Inc, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shandong Rulfeng Chemical Co., Ltd and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Impact Modifier Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Impact Modifier Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Impact Modifier Market t based on type, host polymer, end-user, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Impact Modifier Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Impact Modifier Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Impact Modifier Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Impact Modifier Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Impact Modifier Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of impact modifier players operating across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the market players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



Researchers calculated the market size of the Global Impact Modifier Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Impact Modifier Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Impact Modifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (ABS, CPE, MBS, Acrylic, EPDM, Others)

6.2.2. By Host Polymer (PVC, PMMA Polyolefin, Polyester, Polyamide, Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Impact Modifier Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Impact Modifier Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Impact Modifier Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Impact Modifier Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Impact Modifier Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Arkema Inc.

14.2. Akzo Nobel N.V.

14.3. The DOW Chemical Company

14.4. Dupont De Nemours, Inc

14.5. Formosa Plastics Corporation

14.6. Chemtura Corporation

14.7. Kaneka Corporation

14.8. LG Chemical Ltd.

14.9. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

14.10. Shandong Rulfeng Chemical Co., Ltd

14.11. Shandong Donglin New Material Co., Ltd

14.12. Xiamen Coace Plastic Technology Co., Ltd

14.13. Weihai Jinhass Chemical Co., Ltd

14.14. Zibo Huaxing Additives Co., Ltd



15. Strategic Recommendations



