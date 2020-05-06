Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corrugated Boxes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corrugated Boxes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for lightweight materials, advancements in printing, and increased popularity of smart packaging.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials

3.1.2 Advancements in Printing

3.1.3 Increased Popularity of Smart Packaging

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Material Type

4.1 Recycled Containerboard

4.2 Virgin Containerboard



5 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Board Type

5.1 Triple-Wall Board

5.2 Single-Face Board

5.3 Double-Wall Board

5.4 Single-Wall Board



6 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Type of Ink

6.1 UV-curable-based Ink

6.2 Solvent-based Ink

6.3 Water-based Ink

6.4 Hot-melt-based Ink



7 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Flute Type

7.1 Type A Flute

7.2 Type B Flute

7.3 Type C Flute

7.4 Type E Flute

7.5 Type F Flute



8 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Printing Technology

8.1 Lithography printing

8.2 Digital printing

8.3 Flexographic printing

8.4 Other Printing Technologies

8.4.1 Gravure Printing

8.4.2 Screen Printing

8.4.3 Offset Printing



9 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Packaging Form

9.1 Secondary Packaging

9.2 Primary Packaging



10 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Grade Type

10.1 Fluting Medium

10.1.1 Recycled Fluting

10.1.2 Semi-Chemical Fluting

10.2 Linerboard

10.2.1 Testliner

10.2.1.1 Bleached

10.2.1.2 Unbleached

10.2.2 Kraftliner

10.3 Other Grade Types

10.3.1 Starch Based Adhesives

10.3.2 Wax



11 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Product

11.1 Die Cut Box

11.2 Slotted Box

11.2.1 Full Overlap Slotted Boxes (FOL)

11.2.2 Regular Slotted Containers (RSC)

11.2.3 Half Slotted Containers (HSC)

11.3 Telescope Box

11.3.1 Half Telescope Design Container

11.3.2 Full Telescope Design Container

11.4 Folder Box

11.4.1 Five Panel Folder

11.4.2 One Piece Folder

11.5 Self-erecting Boxes

11.6 Rigid Box



12 Corrugated Boxes Market, By End User

12.1 Beverages

12.1.1 Alcoholic

12.1.2 Non-alcoholic

12.2 Textiles & Apparels

12.3 E-commerce

12.4 Electrical & Electronics

12.4.1 Consumer Goods

12.4.2 Industrial

12.5 Tobacco

12.6 Homecare & Toiletries

12.7 Building & Construction

12.8 Personal Care & Cosmetics

12.9 Chemicals & Fertilizers

12.10 Food

12.10.1 Food Grains

12.10.2 Dairy Products

12.10.3 Processed Food

12.10.4 Fresh Produce

12.10.5 Confectionery and Bakery Items

12.10.6 Other Foods

12.11 Healthcare

12.11.1 Pharmaceuticals

12.11.2 Medical Devices

12.12 Automotive & Allied Industries

12.13 Paper Industries

12.14 Glassware and Ceramics

12.15 Rubber

12.16 Non-durable Products

12.17 Durable Products



13 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Geography

13.1 North America

13.2 Europe

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.4 Middle East

13.5 Latin America

13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



14 Key Player Activities

14.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.3 Product Launch & Expansions

14.4 Other Activities



15 Leading Companies

15.1 Pratt Industries, Inc.

15.2 Mondi PLC

15.3 Nelson Container Corporation

15.4 International Paper Company

15.5 Great Little Box Company Ltd.

15.6 DS Smith PLC

15.7 Oji Holdings Corporation

15.8 Smurfit Kappa Group

15.9 Stora Enso Oyj

15.10 Cascades Inc.

15.11 Wertheimer Box Corporation

15.12 Westrock Company

15.13 Georgia-Pacific LLC

15.14 Archis Packaging (India) Pvt. Ltd

15.15 Cheng Loong Corp

15.16 Lee and Mann Group

15.17 Sonoco Products Co.

15.18 Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd.

15.19 VPK Packaging Group nv

15.20 Shillington Box Co., LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb3lfs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900