The Global Corrugated Boxes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for lightweight materials, advancements in printing, and increased popularity of smart packaging.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials
3.1.2 Advancements in Printing
3.1.3 Increased Popularity of Smart Packaging
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Material Type
4.1 Recycled Containerboard
4.2 Virgin Containerboard
5 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Board Type
5.1 Triple-Wall Board
5.2 Single-Face Board
5.3 Double-Wall Board
5.4 Single-Wall Board
6 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Type of Ink
6.1 UV-curable-based Ink
6.2 Solvent-based Ink
6.3 Water-based Ink
6.4 Hot-melt-based Ink
7 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Flute Type
7.1 Type A Flute
7.2 Type B Flute
7.3 Type C Flute
7.4 Type E Flute
7.5 Type F Flute
8 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Printing Technology
8.1 Lithography printing
8.2 Digital printing
8.3 Flexographic printing
8.4 Other Printing Technologies
8.4.1 Gravure Printing
8.4.2 Screen Printing
8.4.3 Offset Printing
9 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Packaging Form
9.1 Secondary Packaging
9.2 Primary Packaging
10 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Grade Type
10.1 Fluting Medium
10.1.1 Recycled Fluting
10.1.2 Semi-Chemical Fluting
10.2 Linerboard
10.2.1 Testliner
10.2.1.1 Bleached
10.2.1.2 Unbleached
10.2.2 Kraftliner
10.3 Other Grade Types
10.3.1 Starch Based Adhesives
10.3.2 Wax
11 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Product
11.1 Die Cut Box
11.2 Slotted Box
11.2.1 Full Overlap Slotted Boxes (FOL)
11.2.2 Regular Slotted Containers (RSC)
11.2.3 Half Slotted Containers (HSC)
11.3 Telescope Box
11.3.1 Half Telescope Design Container
11.3.2 Full Telescope Design Container
11.4 Folder Box
11.4.1 Five Panel Folder
11.4.2 One Piece Folder
11.5 Self-erecting Boxes
11.6 Rigid Box
12 Corrugated Boxes Market, By End User
12.1 Beverages
12.1.1 Alcoholic
12.1.2 Non-alcoholic
12.2 Textiles & Apparels
12.3 E-commerce
12.4 Electrical & Electronics
12.4.1 Consumer Goods
12.4.2 Industrial
12.5 Tobacco
12.6 Homecare & Toiletries
12.7 Building & Construction
12.8 Personal Care & Cosmetics
12.9 Chemicals & Fertilizers
12.10 Food
12.10.1 Food Grains
12.10.2 Dairy Products
12.10.3 Processed Food
12.10.4 Fresh Produce
12.10.5 Confectionery and Bakery Items
12.10.6 Other Foods
12.11 Healthcare
12.11.1 Pharmaceuticals
12.11.2 Medical Devices
12.12 Automotive & Allied Industries
12.13 Paper Industries
12.14 Glassware and Ceramics
12.15 Rubber
12.16 Non-durable Products
12.17 Durable Products
13 Corrugated Boxes Market, By Geography
13.1 North America
13.2 Europe
13.3 Asia Pacific
13.4 Middle East
13.5 Latin America
13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
14 Key Player Activities
14.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.3 Product Launch & Expansions
14.4 Other Activities
15 Leading Companies
15.1 Pratt Industries, Inc.
15.2 Mondi PLC
15.3 Nelson Container Corporation
15.4 International Paper Company
15.5 Great Little Box Company Ltd.
15.6 DS Smith PLC
15.7 Oji Holdings Corporation
15.8 Smurfit Kappa Group
15.9 Stora Enso Oyj
15.10 Cascades Inc.
15.11 Wertheimer Box Corporation
15.12 Westrock Company
15.13 Georgia-Pacific LLC
15.14 Archis Packaging (India) Pvt. Ltd
15.15 Cheng Loong Corp
15.16 Lee and Mann Group
15.17 Sonoco Products Co.
15.18 Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd.
15.19 VPK Packaging Group nv
15.20 Shillington Box Co., LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb3lfs
