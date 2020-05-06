Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand in technological innovations, rise in demand for exotic fruits and vegetables due to a boom in the hospitality industry and rise in need to reduce post-harvest losses.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand in Technological Innovations

3.1.2 Rise in Demand for Exotic Fruits and Vegetables

3.1.3 Rise in Need to Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, By Type

4.1 Fungicides

4.1.1 Thiabendazole

4.1.2 Pyrimethanil

4.1.3 Imazalil

4.1.4 Fludioxonil

4.2 Coatings

4.2.1 Proteins

4.2.2 Polysaccharides

4.2.3 Lipids

4.3 Ethylene Blockers

4.4 Cleaners

4.5 Sprout Inhibitors

4.6 Sanitizers



5 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Vegetables

5.1.1 Potato

5.1.2 Tomato

5.2 Fruits

5.2.1 Stone Fruits

5.2.2 Pineapple

5.2.3 Pear

5.2.4 Papaya

5.2.5 Mango

5.2.6 Kiwi

5.2.7 Grapes

5.2.8 Citrus Fruits

5.2.9 Banana

5.2.10 Apple



6 Post-Harvest Treatment Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Agrofresh

8.2 BASF

8.3 Bayer

8.4 Citrosol

8.5 Colin Campbell Pty Ltd

8.6 Corteva Agriscience

8.7 Decco

8.8 FMC Corporation

8.9 Fomesa Fruitech

8.10 Futureco Bioscience

8.11 Janssen PMP

8.12 JBT

8.13 Nufarm

8.14 Pace International Llc

8.15 Post-Harvest Solutions

8.16 RPM International

8.17 Sensitech Inc

8.18 Syngenta

8.19 Valent Biosciences

8.20 Xeda International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ob7pd3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900