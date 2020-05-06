Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center UPS Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center UPS Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of cloud computing services, rising use of online services in north america and rising number of new data centers in south america.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing services

3.1.2 Rising use of online services

3.1.3 Rising Number of New Data Centers

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Data Center UPS Market, By UPS Type

4.1 Service

4.1.1 Managed

4.1.2 Professional

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Double conversion online

4.2.2 Line interactive

4.2.3 Standby



5 Data Center UPS Market, By Size of Data Center

5.1 Large

5.2 Medium

5.3 Small



6 Data Center UPS Market, By Technology

6.1 Line Interactive

6.2 Standby

6.3 Double Conversion



7 Data Center UPS Market, By Applications

7.1 Cloud Storage

7.2 Enterprise Resource Planning System

7.3 Data Warehouse

7.4 File Servers

7.5 Customer Relationship Management Systems



8 Data Center UPS Market, By End User

8.1 Manufacturing

8.2 Telecom & IT

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Government

8.5 Entertainment and Media

8.6 Energy

8.7 Banking & Financial Services

8.8 Colocation



9 Data Center UPS Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Toshiba Corporation

11.2 Socomec Group

11.3 Schneider Electric

11.4 Riello S.P.A

11.5 Power Innovations International

11.6 Piller Group

11.7 Mitsubishi Electric

11.8 Gamatronic Electronic Industries

11.9 Emerson Network Power Inc.

11.10 Eaton Corporation

11.11 Benning Power Electronic

11.12 ABB Group



