TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Wealth Management and Purpose Advisor Solutions (PAS) are pleased to announce their partnership, which will allow Milestone to use PAS’s turn-key Advisor Wealth Platform to enable the operations of its advisory business.

Headquartered in Calgary, Milestone is a leading independent wealth management firm led by Steve Booker, Steve Nielsen, Korina Fandrick, and Shawn Boos. The firm has been recognized by Wealth Professional as one of the Portfolio Powerhouses in Canada, for Excellence in Philanthropy & Community Service and has been included multiple times as one of Canada’s Top 50 Financial Advisory firms. As an Investment Counselling firm and direct registrant with the provincial securities commissions, Milestone focuses on meeting the needs of High Net Worth Individual, families, and business owners through a comprehensive planning model.

This new partnership with Purpose Advisor Solutions allows Milestone to continue to scale their business while providing and enhanced digital experience and improved reporting to their clients.

“We are excited to work with Purpose Advisor Solutions. PAS provides the platform and operational infrastructure we need to focus on what we do best, serving our clients,” stated Steve Booker. “This partnership provides Milestone with a wealth of expertise and technology, building a strong foundation for our business and support our long-term growth objectives."

Purpose Advisor Solution’s turn-key digital platform and operational solution for advisors and portfolio managers allows them to quickly launch and manage their own independent business. The company, which has received investment from Purpose Financial, provides advisors with intuitive tools to integrate digital workflows across CRM, portfolio management, reporting, compliance and trading, to improve productivity and strengthen client relationships. The platform automates and streamlines advisor processes for organizations like Milestone, so they can scale their business and focus on what is most important — strengthening client relationships.

“We are excited to work with an innovative and client-focused firm like Milestone. Their commitment to serving clients through a robust planning and portfolio management model represents the type of firm we enjoy working with,” says Jeff Gans, Chief Executive Officer of Purpose Advisor Solutions. “Through Purpose Advisor Solutions, Milestone will have the tools, including PAS’s proprietary digital account opening platform and the D1G1T portfolio management system, to provide the robust client experience to compete in today’s evolving market.”

PAS continues extend its leadership position in Canada as it adds new firms to its integrated platform, including the recently announced planned acquisition of Wealthsimple for Advisors.

ABOUT MILESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Milestone Wealth provides advisory services for a select group of successful Business Owners and Influential Families, who among other things, aspire to a work-optional lifestyle and to secure a family legacy. As their Complete Family Office (CFO), Milestone has developed and refined a process, called the S-Curve FORMula that puts all the pieces of the financial puzzle together for clients as their lives unfold and their needs evolve.

We never lose sight of what matters most to our clients; Family, Occupation, and Recreation. This is why our clients have entrusted us as stewards for their money, helping accomplish these three vital matters. It is why financial independence is important to clients and to us. Through thought leadership, our process develops panoramic, intelligent wealth strategies designed to protect all they’ve built and bring them peace of mind. Visit www.milestonewealth.ca for more information.

ABOUT PURPOSE ADVISOR SOLUTIONS

At Purpose Advisor Solutions (PAS), you’ll find a team of people doing all they can to help advisors succeed so they can focus on building personal, long-term client relationships and keeping clients on track to achieving their goals. PAS’s end-to-end solution simplifies advisors’ practices and makes it easier to give clients what they need and expect — honest, independent advice and a seamless service experience. In addition to an innovative, modern technology platform and robust portfolio management, Purpose Advisor Solutions offers access to practice management and consulting to ensure a successful transition and ongoing development of their practice. Visit www.purposeadvisorsolutions.com for more information.