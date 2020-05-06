VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Power® Systems (TSX-V: LPS), a global leader in onsite energy management technology, today provided a business update and discussed recent steps taken to ensure a seamless transition to the anticipated normalization of business and economic activity.
We are pleased to report that in-process sales cycles have continued and that the uptake of the SmartGATE Insights™ building power analysis solution is demonstrating customer confidence in this additional product. External highlights include:
Given that Legend provides a product that improves an essential service like electricity, the Company will continue to be flexible and creative to do whatever it can to assist our customers and the occupants of their buildings through the current environment.
“Legend took decisive action early, prioritizing the wellbeing of our employees, our customers, our partners, and our communities,” said CEO Randy Buchamer. “We’ve continued monitoring and assessing the impact of COVID-19 and are pleased to see that following their initial scramble to get employees set up for work-from-home initiatives, customers remain engaged in the value that both SmartGATE Insights™ and SmartGATE can bring to their buildings. And while we are not yet back to normal, I am pleased with the feedback and activity we are seeing in the pipeline.”
To ensure Legend continues to execute to plan, we have taken several steps to manage prudently through the current environment. These include:
About Legend Power® Systems Inc.
Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) is a global leader in onsite power management technology. They help buildings overcome grid volatility challenges common to utilities around the world. Legend’s industry proven SmartGATE™ enables dynamic power management of an entire building. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend’s unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.
For further information, please contact:
Steve Vanry, CFO
+ 1 604 671 9522
svanry@legendpower.com
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+ 1 647 503 1054
sean@sophiccapital.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company’s quarterly and annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.
Legend Power Systems Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
Legend Logo TM.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: