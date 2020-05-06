SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today provided a corporate update and reported first quarter 2020 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has create a challenging situation across the world, we are grateful to the employees of Allogene, the investigators and patients participating in our trials, and our countless partners and suppliers who have helped us to progress development of our AlloCAR T therapies,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “This collective determination has brought us one step closer to making AlloCAR T a reality for patients. We look forward to presenting our initial clinical data from the ALPHA Phase 1 study of ALLO-501 in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma later this month and the continued advancement of our AlloCAR T pipeline with programs in other hematological malignancies and solid tumors.”
Recent Highlights
ALLO-501/ALLO-501A (anti-CD19 AlloCAR T)
ALLO-715 (anti-BCMA AlloCAR T)
Other Portfolio Updates
Manufacturing Updates
First Quarter Financial Results
2020 Financial Guidance
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Allogene will host a live conference call and webcast today at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update. To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1 (866) 940-5062 (U.S.) or 1 (409) 216-0618 (International). The conference ID number for the live call is 3788179. The webcast will be made available on the Company's website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a world-class management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” "might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the timing and ability to progress the clinical trials of ALLO-501 and ALLO-715 and present any data from the trials, the timing and ability to initiate and progress a clinical trial of ALLO-501A, the timing and ability to initiate a clinical trial of ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks’ nirogacestat, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate clinical trials of ALLO-316 and ALLO-605, the ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ therapies, including ALLO-501A, ALLO-316 and ALLO-605 for use in clinical trials, the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™ therapy and the 2020 financial guidance. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 8-K filed on March 27, 2020. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
AlloCAR™ and TurboCAR™ are trademarks of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
Allogene’s AlloCAR T programs utilize Cellectis technologies. ALLO-501 is an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapy being jointly developed under a collaboration agreement between Servier1 and Allogene based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. Servier grants to Allogene exclusive rights to ALLO-501 in the U.S. while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries.
The anti-BCMA and anti-CD70 AlloCAR T programs are licensed exclusively from Cellectis by Allogene and Allogene holds global development and commercial rights to these AlloCAR T programs.
1 Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes).
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|42,042
|$
|23,403
|General and administrative
|15,641
|13,058
|Total operating expenses
|57,683
|36,461
|Loss from operations
|(57,683
|)
|(36,461
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest and other income, net
|3,261
|4,825
|Other expenses
|(58
|)
|—
|Total other income (expense), net
|3,203
|4,825
|Loss before income taxes
|(54,480
|)
|(31,636
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|—
|50
|Net loss
|(54,480
|)
|(31,586
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|108,963,522
|97,315,890
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|As of March 31, 2020
|As of December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|553,044
|$
|588,855
|Total assets
|688,523
|717,802
|Total liabilities
|82,004
|88,779
|Total stockholders’ equity
|606,519
|629,023
Allogene Media/Investor Contact:
Christine Cassiano
Chief Communications Officer
(714) 552-0326
Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
South San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
allogene.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: