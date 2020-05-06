Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flow Meter Market, By Type (Magnetic, Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Differential Pressure, Positive Displacement, Turbine, Vortex), By End- Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flow Meter Market was valued at USD7.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to decline in 2020 due to the negative effect of COVID-19.



Major manufacturing industries have temporarily stopped their operational activities across the globe. This disruption is likely to impact the Global Flow Meter Market, which is consequently expected to face more than 25% decline in 2020. Nevertheless, the Global Flow Meter Market is expected to recover from 2021 onwards and witness consistent growth until 2025. Huge investments in refining, chemicals, energy & power industries, growing industrial infrastructure activities and rapid urbanization will significantly contribute to enhance the demand for flow meters across the globe.



The Global Flow Meter Market can be classified based on type, end-use and region. The ultrasonic flow meter is the fastest-growing segment of the flow meter market on account of their low maintenance and reliability. These meters are accurate and can be used for custody transfer of petroleum and natural gas.



In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest flow meter market, with a share of nearly 40% in 2019, and the region's dominance is anticipated to continue over the next five years as well, due to the rising demand from major developing economies, especially China and India. The power sector of China is one of the largest markets in the region, which is expected to positively influence the Asia-Pacific Flow Meters Market through 2025.



ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Badger Meter Inc., Azbil Corporation, Endress + Hauser, and Yokogama Electric Corporation are among the leading players operating in the Global Flow Meter Market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Flow Meter Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Flow Meter Market based on type, end- use, and regional distribution

To identify major drivers & challenges for the Global Flow Meter Market

To identify major emerging trends of the Global Flow Meter Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Flow Meter Market

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Global Flow Meter Market.

To analyze and forecast the Global Flow Meter Market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used. Multiple employees from several companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information. A brief study of the major players operating in flow meter market was conducted globally, which included the analysis of information such as total estimated investments in power sector, followed by various reforms and initiatives in different countries for wastewater treatment. Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for flow meter globally.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, Annual Reports, White Papers, Investor Presentation, BP statistics, News Articles, Associations, were also studied. Some of the major players operating in the Global Flow Meter Market are ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Badger Meter Inc., Azbil Corporation, Endress + Hauser, Yokogama Electric Corporation, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Overview



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Major Unmet needs for flow meters



5 Global Flow Meter Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Magnetic, Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Differential Pressure, Positive Displacement, Turbine, Vortex and Others)

5.2.2. By End-Use (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages and Others)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6 Asia-Pacific Flow Meter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. China Flow Meter Market Outlook

6.4. India Flow Meter Market Outlook

6.5. Japan Flow Meter Market Outlook

6.6. South Korea Flow Meter Market Outlook

6.7. Australia Flow Meter Market Outlook

6.8. Thailand Flow Meter Market Outlook

6.9. Malaysia Flow Meter Market Outlook



7 Europe Flow Meter Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Germany Flow Meter Market Outlook

7.4. France Flow Meter Market Outlook

7.5. United Kingdom Flow Meter Market Outlook

7.6. Italy Flow Meter Market Outlook

7.7. Spain Flow Meter Market Outlook



8 North America Flow Meter Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. United States Flow Meter Market Outlook

8.4. Canada Flow Meter Market Outlook

8.5. Mexico Flow Meter Market Outlook



9 South America Flow Meter Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Brazil Flow Meter Market Outlook

9.4. Argentina Flow Meter Market Outlook

9.5. Columbia Flow Meter Market Outlook



10 Middle East & Africa Flow Meter Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Saudi Arabia Flow Meter Market Outlook

10.4. UAE Flow Meter Market Outlook

10.5. South Africa Flow Meter Market Outlook

10.6. Iran Flow Meter Market Outlook



11 Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12 Market Trends & Developments



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. ABB Limited

13.1.2. Emerson Electric Company

13.1.3. Siemens AG

13.1.4 Endress + Hauser

13.1.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

13.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

13.1.7 General Electric

13.1.8 Badger Meter Inc.

13.1.9 Azbil Corporation

13.1.10 Schneider Electric Se

13.1.11 Krohne Messtechnik GmbH



14 Strategic Recommendations



