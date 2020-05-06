Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aromatics Market By Type (Benzene, Toluene, O-Xylene, P-Xylene, Others), By Application (Solvent v/s Additive), By End User Industry (Paint & Coatings, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aromatics Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Aromatics Market is driven by the increasing demand for solvents like benzene, toluene, among others from different end-user industries. Additionally, the booming construction industry and ongoing infrastructural developments around the globe are further anticipated to propel the market through 2025. Moreover, the flourishing chemical industry is also expected to have a positive influence over the market growth.



The Global Aromatics Market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, company and region. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into benzene, toluene, o-xylene, p-xylene and others. Benzene is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be accredited to the increased demand for benzene from derivatives, particularly the styrene and cumene segments. The growing demand for benzene in the polyester industry, where styrene monomer is used for manufacturing textiles further is further expected to give a boost to the market.



Regionally, the Global Aromatics Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall aromatics market owing to the increasing demand from the various end-user industries such as paint & coatings, automotive, personal care, construction, among others in the region. Additionally, the U.S. is the largest market for used cars which in turn has increased the demand for refinishing automotive coating, thereby driving the aromatics market in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Aromatics Market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Alpek S.A.B de C.V, BP PLC, China National Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Indorama Ventures, Reliance Industries Limited, Shell Chemicals Ltd., SABIC, Lyondell Basell and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Aromatics Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Aromatics Market based on type, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Aromatics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Aromatics Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Aromatics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Aromatics Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Aromatics Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



