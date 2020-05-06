Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Grocery Shopping Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global online grocery shopping market was valued at US$134.998 billion in 2019.



The global online grocery shopping market is growing due to increasing internet penetration and connected devices such as smartphones and tablets. The market of online grocery shopping is growing due to increasing advancement in technology, ease, and convenience to shopping online as various products available save in cost and time. The major reason for the start of online grocery shopping is the increasing internet penetration all over the world and growth in smartphone devices that are directly connected to the internet. According to the World Bank Data, the number of people using the internet has grown two folds in a decade from 22.96% in 2008 to 49.72% in 2017. This increase in usage of the internet has given rise to the number of people using internet applications around the world.



The increasing workforce engaged in work with hectic schedules and tedious commuting is boosting the demand for online grocery shopping services with the option of buying the essential groceries online and get delivered at home conveniently. The ease of payment method available for online shopping and improving customer experience is further increasing the demand for online grocery shopping.



Growing demand for online grocery shopping is encouraging companies to expand their market share in emerging economies while providing ample of services to their customers, thereby fueling the global online grocery shopping market growth. Moreover, companies are opting for selling their food products online as it helps in saving the cost while expanding their consumer base. Many grocery providers are even exclusively launching their new products on these online platforms as a part of advertising. The emerging popularity of digital wallets is also supporting the market growth by making it easier for people to make a hassle-free online order.



The global online grocery shopping market is segmented by product, payment method, and geography. The market segmentation based on the product is done as fresh produce, dairy products, meat & poultry products, and others. The global online grocery shopping market is also segmented on the basis of payment method as cash on delivery (COD) and prepaid.



Prominent key market players in the global online grocery shopping market include AmazonFresh, LLC., Fresh Direct, LLC., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons Companies, Inc., ShopFoodEx, Target Brands, Inc., Peapod, LLC, Boxed Wholesale, and Instacart. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the global online grocery shopping Market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Online Grocery Shopping Market Analysis, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Fresh Produce

5.3. Dairy Products

5.4. Meat & Poultry Products

5.5. Others



6. Global Online Grocery Shopping Market Analysis, By Mode of Payment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cash on delivery

6.3. Prepaid



7. Global Online Grocery Shopping Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Product

7.2.2. North America Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Mode of Payment

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. South America Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Product

7.3.2. South America Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Mode of Payment

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Product

7.4.2. Europe Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Mode of Payment

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. Germany

7.4.3.2. France

7.4.3.3. United Kingdom

7.4.3.4. Spain

7.4.3.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Product

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Mode of Payment

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. Israel

7.5.3.3. UAE

7.5.3.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Product

7.6.2. Asia Pacific Online Grocery Shopping Market, By Mode of Payment

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.3. South Korea

7.6.3.4. India

7.6.3.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. AmazonFresh, LLC

9.2. Fresh Direct, LLC.

9.3. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

9.4. Ahold Delhaize

9.5. Albertsons Companies, Inc.

9.6. ShopFoodEx

9.7. Target Brands, Inc.

9.8. Peapod, LLC

9.9. Boxed Wholesale

9.10. Instacart



