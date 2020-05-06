Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market, By Manufacturing Process, By Grade, By Product, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market was valued at $ 18.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 21.7 billion by 2025.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil & gas, growing exploration & production activities, and rising number of technological advancements, especially in the field of drilling such as horizontal drilling & multilateral drilling. In terms of manufacturing process, the Global OCTG Market is categorized into Electrical Resistance Welded and Seamless segments, with the Seamless segment leading the market on account of higher user preference in harsh drilling environments. Nevertheless, the welded segment will also grow as these pipes are quite cost-effective.



In terms of Product segments, the Global OCTG Market is categorized into Well Casing, Production Tubing, Drill Pipe and Other segments. The Well Casing segment accounts for the largest share in the market, followed by the Production Tubing and Drill Pipe segments. In terms of Application segments, the Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market is categorized into Onshore & Offshore, with the Onshore segment accounting for around 80% of the market share.



North America is expected to continue its dominance in the Global OCTG Market through 2025, followed by Middle East & Africa. North America and MEA would continue to be the major markets, with both the regions cumulatively accounting for around two-thirds of the Global OCTG Market in 2019. However, the current global economic slowdown and spread of Covid-19 pandemic is posing a major threat that would severely affect the Global OCTG Market in the near term.



Objective of the Study:

To study the Global OCTG Market scenario, which covers Well Casing, Production Tubing, Drill Pipe & Others.

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global OCTG Market.

To classify and forecast the Global OCTG Market on the basis of manufacturing process, grade, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global OCTG Market.

To identify market trends & developments for the Global OCTG Market.

To identify & analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global OCTG Market.

Some of the major players operating in the Global OCTG Market include MRC Global, JFE Steel Corporation, TMK Ipsco Enterprise Inc., National Oil Well Varco Inc., Tenaris SA, Jindal SAW Ltd., Arcelor Mittal S.A., Nippo Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Vallourec, U.S. Steel Tubular Products Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Manufacturing Process (Electric Resistance Welded, Seamless)

5.2.2. By Grade (API Grade, Premium Grade)

5.2.3. By Product (Well Casing, Production Tubing, Drill Pipe, Others)

5.2.4. By Application (Onshore, Offshore)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Outlook



7. North America Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Outlook



8. South America Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. South America: Country Outlook



9. Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis



10. MEA Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges/Pitfalls



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. JFE Steel Corporation

13.2. Jindal SAW Ltd.

13.3. Arcelor Mittal S.A

13.4. MRC Global

13.5. National oil well Varco, Inc.

13.6. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

13.7. Tenaris SA

13.8. Tmk Ipsco Enterprise, Inc.

13.9. Vallourec

13.10. U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12f87v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900