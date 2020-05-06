Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cloud services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global cloud services market is expected to grow from $344.4 billion in 2019 to $354.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $490.4 billion in 2023
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cloud services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cloud Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cloud services market, and compares it with other markets.
North America was the largest region in the global cloud services market, accounting for 61% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global cloud services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cloud services market.
Cloud services companies are offering concise solutions and quick turnarounds for their customers. Changes in data processing technologies enable companies to move functions to data rather than data moving to functions. Bypassing layers of the technology stack has improved cloud services companies' productivity. For example, with the new warehouse platforms in the insurance industry, queries that took hours now run in minutes, delivering critical insights to insurance companies.
The cloud services market consists of sales of cloud services services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide cloud services or the delivery of information technology resources and applications on-demand through an Internet platform. Companies in the cloud services industry provide access to servers, storage, databases and a broad set of application services managed by a hardware networking. This market includes sales of storage servers which are used to store, access, secure and manage digital data, files and services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Cloud Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Cloud Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Cloud Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Cloud Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Cloud Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Cloud Services Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Cloud Services Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Cloud Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Cloud Services Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.4. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.5. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Organisation Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Cloud Services Market Metrics
11.1. Cloud Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Cloud Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market Overview
12.2. Asia-Pacific, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
12.3. Asia-Pacific, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
12.4. Asia-Pacific, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
12.5. Asia-Pacific, Cloud Services Market Metrics
12.6. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
12.7. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis
13. Western Europe Cloud Services Market
13.1. Western Europe Cloud Services Market Overview
13.2. Western Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
13.3. Western Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
13.4. Western Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
13.5. Western Europe, Cloud Services Market Metrics
13.6. Western Europe Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
13.7. Western Europe Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis
14. Eastern Europe Cloud Services Market
14.1. Eastern Europe Cloud Services Market Overview
14.2. Eastern Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
14.3. Eastern Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
14.4. Eastern Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
14.5. Eastern Europe, Cloud Services Market Metrics
14.6. Eastern Europe Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
14.7. Eastern Europe Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis
15. North America Cloud Services Market
15.1. North America Cloud Services Market Overview
15.2. North America, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
15.3. North America, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
15.4. North America, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
15.5. North America, Cloud Services Market Metrics
15.6. North America Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.7. North America Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis
16. South America Cloud Services Market
16.1. South America Cloud Services Market Overview
16.2. South America, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
16.3. South America, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
16.4. South America, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
16.5. South America, Cloud Services Market Metrics
16.6. South America Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
16.7. South America Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis
17. Middle East Cloud Services Market
17.1. Middle East Cloud Services Market Overview
17.2. Middle East, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
17.3. Middle East, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
17.4. Middle East, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
17.5. Middle East, Cloud Services Market Metrics
17.6. Middle East Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
17.7. Middle East Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis
18. Africa Cloud Services Market
18.1. Africa Cloud Services Market Overview
18.2. Africa, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
18.3. Africa, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
18.4. Africa, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country
18.5. Africa, Cloud Services Market Metrics
18.6. Africa Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
18.7. Africa Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis
19. Cloud Services Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cloud Services Market
21. Market Background: IT Services Market
21.1. IT Services Market Characteristics
21.2. IT Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global IT Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global IT Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global IT Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Cloud Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Cloud Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Cloud Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
