Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cloud services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global cloud services market is expected to grow from $344.4 billion in 2019 to $354.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $490.4 billion in 2023



North America was the largest region in the global cloud services market, accounting for 61% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global cloud services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cloud services market.



Cloud services companies are offering concise solutions and quick turnarounds for their customers. Changes in data processing technologies enable companies to move functions to data rather than data moving to functions. Bypassing layers of the technology stack has improved cloud services companies' productivity. For example, with the new warehouse platforms in the insurance industry, queries that took hours now run in minutes, delivering critical insights to insurance companies.



The cloud services market consists of sales of cloud services services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide cloud services or the delivery of information technology resources and applications on-demand through an Internet platform. Companies in the cloud services industry provide access to servers, storage, databases and a broad set of application services managed by a hardware networking. This market includes sales of storage servers which are used to store, access, secure and manage digital data, files and services.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Cloud Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Cloud Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Cloud Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Cloud Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Cloud Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Cloud Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Cloud Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Cloud Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Cloud Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.5. Global Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Organisation Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Cloud Services Market Metrics

11.1. Cloud Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Cloud Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market Overview

12.2. Asia-Pacific, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

12.3. Asia-Pacific, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country

12.4. Asia-Pacific, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

12.5. Asia-Pacific, Cloud Services Market Metrics

12.6. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.7. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis



13. Western Europe Cloud Services Market

13.1. Western Europe Cloud Services Market Overview

13.2. Western Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

13.3. Western Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country

13.4. Western Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

13.5. Western Europe, Cloud Services Market Metrics

13.6. Western Europe Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

13.7. Western Europe Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis



14. Eastern Europe Cloud Services Market

14.1. Eastern Europe Cloud Services Market Overview

14.2. Eastern Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

14.3. Eastern Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country

14.4. Eastern Europe, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

14.5. Eastern Europe, Cloud Services Market Metrics

14.6. Eastern Europe Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.7. Eastern Europe Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis



15. North America Cloud Services Market

15.1. North America Cloud Services Market Overview

15.2. North America, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

15.3. North America, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country

15.4. North America, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

15.5. North America, Cloud Services Market Metrics

15.6. North America Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.7. North America Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis



16. South America Cloud Services Market

16.1. South America Cloud Services Market Overview

16.2. South America, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

16.3. South America, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country

16.4. South America, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

16.5. South America, Cloud Services Market Metrics

16.6. South America Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

16.7. South America Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis



17. Middle East Cloud Services Market

17.1. Middle East Cloud Services Market Overview

17.2. Middle East, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

17.3. Middle East, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country

17.4. Middle East, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

17.5. Middle East, Cloud Services Market Metrics

17.6. Middle East Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

17.7. Middle East Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis



18. Africa Cloud Services Market

18.1. Africa Cloud Services Market Overview

18.2. Africa, Cloud Services Market, 2019, By Country, Value ($ Billion)

18.3. Africa, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Country

18.4. Africa, Cloud Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

18.5. Africa, Cloud Services Market Metrics

18.6. Africa Cloud Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

18.7. Africa Cloud Services Market: Country Analysis



19. Cloud Services Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cloud Services Market



21. Market Background: IT Services Market

21.1. IT Services Market Characteristics

21.2. IT Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global IT Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global IT Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global IT Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Cloud Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Cloud Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Cloud Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

Google

Salesforce



