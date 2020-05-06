EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Zogenix Fireside Chat Details Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time Webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/healthcare2020/id67211238289.cfm

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company has two late-stage development programs underway: FINTEPLA® (ZX008, fenfluramine oral solution) for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, two rare and often-catastrophic childhood-onset epilepsies, and MT1621, a novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency.

