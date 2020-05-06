CINCINNATI, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-Amex: HLM.PR) (the "Company" or "Hillman”) today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 4:00pm EDT. Participants may join the call by dialing 1-(866) 673-2033 a few minutes before the call start time. Participants should refer to conference ID – 5883566.



A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at http://www.hillmangroup.com/investor/relations/quarterly-results . Participants who want to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 38,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.