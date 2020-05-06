DOVER, Del., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe & Kent Home, a retailer of quality furniture, lighting, rugs & decor today expanded its complimentary virtual design consulting services, making the service available to consumers nationwide via its ecommerce site - mandkhome.com



After piloting the concept as a way to mitigate the impact of its store being closed, Monroe & Kent Home has found substantial interest and uptake of the service as consumers in many states continue to shelter in place and focus on home improvement projects.

Richard Eib, Group Chief Executive Officer of Monroe & Kent Home commented: “Our Marlton, New Jersey flagship store closed mid-March, a time where our customers are typically starting to work on their primary or shore residences.”

“With limited insight into when we can reopen as a result of the global Pandemic, we chose to explore ways that we could continue to serve our customers needs, both locally and nationally.”

“After a short pilot, we realized that there was no reason that we could not bring our store, our merchandise and our design services to the customer, via video call and screen share. Customers are now able to schedule a timed appointment with us and use their favorite video calling tool, whether that is FaceTime, Facebook Messenger, Whats App, Skype or Zoom.”

Commenting further on the service, Richard said: “We’re able to connect with customers, learn about their project, create floor plans and renderings, and show clients merchandise that may be of interest via video, in addition to overnighting material samples for review.”

Monroe & Kent Home has also rolled out safer, No Contact delivery, whereby customers can specify whether they would like to collect merchandise curb side, have it shipped to their home and left at the threshold, or delivered inside the home by a delivery team wearing personal protective equipment.

Now, through July 31st 2020, Monroe & Kent Home is offering customers who book a virtual design consultation a $500 gift card that gives the customer $500 off a spend of $1500 or more.

To schedule a virtual design consultation, customers can call Monroe & Kent Home at (856) 521-9100, email hello@mandkhome.com or visit mandkhome.com and click the banner on the home page.

About Monroe & Kent Home

Monroe & Kent Home is a retailer of quality furniture, lighting, rugs & decor. They are #wherehomehappens.

With a flagship store just outside of Philadelphia in Marlton, New Jersey, the company has two additional store openings planned, one in Collingswood, New Jersey (Summer 2020) and one in Montgomery, New Jersey (early 2022).

The brand is known for its fanatical customer service, 30-Day Love It or Return It Guarantee, Free Delivery, Complimentary Design Services, and Price Match Promise.

Albeit an East Coast company, Monroe & Kent Home serves clients nationwide via its ecommerce store - mandkhome.com

Media Relations

hello@mandkhome.com

Telephone: 302.330.8944 option 0