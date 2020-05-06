RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, today announced its data enhancement solutions are being leveraged by a number of political campaigns across the country, particularly as social distancing orders related to COVID-19 have curbed political rallies, door-to-door canvassing and other face-to-face communication methods. In this pivotal U.S. election year, candidates are turning to data quality technology more than ever to learn about voters and reach them in meaningful ways that don’t impinge on their health and wellbeing.



“As candidates face the homestretch of the 2020 general election, they are realizing that some of their go-to tactics are simply not viable during a pandemic. But, by paying close attention to voter rolls and really learning from them, there is a unique opportunity to ‘speak’ directly to voters and capitalize on shared perspectives for the win,” said Chris Rowe, Vice President, Data Enhancement Services, Melissa. “Melissa’s tools help campaigns correct, augment and improve voter lists with up-to-date address , email append , and demographic data . With this new level of insight, campaigners are able to blend modern and traditional approaches to deliver compelling messages and earn voter trust – even in uncertain times.”

With Melissa’s data enhancement technology, campaigns can leverage their existing voter lists to communicate more interactively and effectively with likely voters via email. They are also empowered to expand their reach, particularly to like-minded voter blocks who prefer this method of communication.

By connecting email addresses to individual voter profiles, candidates can add significant value to proven campaign communication tools such as direct mail, telephone marketing, and even door-to-door canvassing when reinstated. These types of data-driven campaigns are more personal, allowing candidates to microtarget messages with individual appeal by using thousands of demographic variables including voter and party affiliation, congressional district, profession, charitable giving and involvement, stance on issues, net worth, gender, and many others. For example, a campaign could use microtargeting techniques for direct mail and digital marketing to communicate with voters in a specific geographic area concerning a local issue of particular importance. These types of tools and techniques can be used locally or more expansively, to the national level.

Melissa’s consultative campaign data services offer proven ROI and flexibility to provide the greatest value to re-election campaigns and first time candidates, whether local, state or national. To connect with members of Melissa’s data enhancement services team for additional information, support and solutions, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

Media: click here for accompanying infographic.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130