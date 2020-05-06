HAMPTON, N.J., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that results from the Phase 1 study of CDX-0159 have been accepted as a late-breaking poster presentation with voice over at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2020, which this year will be held digitally June 6-8, 2020. The study will be presented by Dr. Marcus Maurer, Professor of Dermatology and Allergy and Director of Research at the Department of Dermatology and Allergy at the Allergie-Centrum-Charité of the Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin. Dr. Maurer is also head of the Specialty Clinics for Urticaria, Mastocytosis, Pruritus and Angioedema and the Dermatological Allergology Lab. Dr. Maurer is a leading medical expert in urticaria and his research focuses on the physiological and pathological functions of mast cells.



Presentation details:

Presentation #1829: CDX-0159, an anti-KIT monoclonal antibody, demonstrates dose-dependent reductions in serum tryptase and a favorable safety profile in a phase 1a healthy volunteer study

Date:

Pre-recorded digital content will be available beginning June 6, 2020 at 9:00 am CEST (3:00 am EDT) through June 8, 2020 at 7:15 pm CEST (1:15 pm EDT) on the EAACI website Session type: Late Breaking Poster Presentation (LB PDS) Session number: LB PDS 02 Session category: Allergy and clinical immunology

Information included in the abstract was current as of the time of submission in March. The poster presentation will include complete results from the study.



CDX-0159 is a monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the KIT receptor and potently inhibits its activity. The KIT receptor tyrosine kinase is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells. In certain inflammatory diseases, such as chronic urticarias, mast cell degranulation plays a central role in the onset and progression of the disease. Enrollment and treatment of healthy subjects was recently completed in the ongoing Phase 1 single ascending dose escalation study of CDX-0159 in healthy subjects. This study is designed to evaluate the safety profile, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of CDX-0159 and to select a dose for further study in mast cell driven diseases. The Phase 1 study also evaluates plasma tryptase levels in healthy subjects. Tryptase is an enzyme synthesized and secreted by mast cells and decreases in plasma tryptase levels reflect a systemic reduction in mast cell burden, even in healthy volunteers. If CDX-0159 is able to decrease systemic mast cell load in healthy volunteers, Celldex believes the drug candidate could have significant potential in mast cell driven diseases. Based on promising results observed to date, Celldex is expanding development of CDX-0159 into Phase 1b studies in both chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CINDU).

