Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global gambling market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global gambling market is expected to decline from $521.6 billion in 2019 to $495.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $592.5 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the gambling? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Gambling market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gambling market, and compares it with other markets.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global gambling market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global gambling market.
Gambling market has set a new trend of game content through socialization and mobilization. Players use social networks and mobile gadgets to play which helps in cash-less transactions. This has boosted the interaction and communication among people through social games. Also new regulatory acts adopted by many countries paved favorable conditions for the growth of gambling market. For instance, Free To Play format games are a big hit, which draws more people to join online gambling industry.
The gambling services market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track betting. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. Revenues in this market include the margins made on the amounts gambled but not those amounts themselves.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Gambling Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Gambling Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Gambling Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Gambling Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Gambling Market Trends And Strategies
8. Gambling Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Gambling Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Gambling Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Gambling Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Gambling Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Gambling Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation By Channel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Gambling Market Metrics
11.1. Gambling Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Gambling Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Gambling Market
13. Western Europe Gambling Market
14. Eastern Europe Gambling Market
15. North America Gambling Market
16. South America Gambling Market
17. Middle East Gambling Market
18. Africa Gambling Market
19. Gambling Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Gambling Market
21. Market Background: Amusements Market
21.1. Amusements Market Characteristics
21.2. Amusements Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Amusements Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Amusements Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Amusements Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Gambling Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Gambling Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Gambling Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
