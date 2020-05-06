Dublin, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global gambling market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global gambling market is expected to decline from $521.6 billion in 2019 to $495.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $592.5 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the gambling? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Gambling market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider gambling market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The gambling market section of the report gives context. It compares the gambling market with other segments of the amusements market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, gambling indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global gambling market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global gambling market.



Gambling market has set a new trend of game content through socialization and mobilization. Players use social networks and mobile gadgets to play which helps in cash-less transactions. This has boosted the interaction and communication among people through social games. Also new regulatory acts adopted by many countries paved favorable conditions for the growth of gambling market. For instance, Free To Play format games are a big hit, which draws more people to join online gambling industry.



The gambling services market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track betting. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. Revenues in this market include the margins made on the amounts gambled but not those amounts themselves.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Gambling Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Gambling Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Gambling Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Gambling Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Gambling Market Trends And Strategies



8. Gambling Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Gambling Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Gambling Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Gambling Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Gambling Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Gambling Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation By Channel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Gambling Market Metrics

11.1. Gambling Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Gambling Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Gambling Market



13. Western Europe Gambling Market



14. Eastern Europe Gambling Market



15. North America Gambling Market



16. South America Gambling Market



17. Middle East Gambling Market



18. Africa Gambling Market



19. Gambling Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Gambling Market



21. Market Background: Amusements Market

21.1. Amusements Market Characteristics

21.2. Amusements Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Amusements Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Amusements Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Amusements Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Gambling Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Gambling Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Gambling Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



William Hill

MGM Resorts

Las Vegas Sands

Paddy Power

Betfair Entertainment



